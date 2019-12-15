The award-nominated movie Bombshell, which centers around the takedown of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, is already sweeping the nation, and while the film has received quite a few positive reviews so far, there’s one person who doesn’t appear to be a fan. Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News anchor who’s portrayed in the film by Charlize Theron, took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts about the movie.

The journalist shared a photo of her son glaring at a movie poster for Bombshell and revealed in the caption that she and her husband had taken her three kids to the movie theater to see Frozen 2. “As we walked into the theatre, our 6-year-old stopped at this poster promoting another movie hitting the big screen. The ad confused him because it appears to show a picture of me,” she wrote.

“But while the movie Bombshell is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film,” she continued. “I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made.”

The mother of three, along with several other women, famously issued a sexual harassment lawsuit against the former Fox News CEO Ailes back in 2016, forcing the media giant to remove himself from the company. The film details the sexual harassment claims, as well as the feud Kelly shared with President Donald Trump.

“Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it,” she continued. “Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story. As for my thoughts about the film, I’ll have more soon.”