Kate Hudson Talks ‘Smarter’ Approach to Postpartum Weight Loss

Kate Hudson welcomed her third child, Rani Rose, in October 2018, but this time around, she wasn’t in a hurry to lose the baby weight. The actress — who claims it took a full year to shed the extra pounds — took a different approach to weight loss which ended up paying off in the long run. The ambassador of WW (formerly Weight Watchers) opened up about her weight loss journey while attending an event for her Happy x Nature Eco-Evening clothing line in Los Angeles.

“It was a smarter way to take weight off, because it stays off,” she told People of the Weight Watchers plan she follows. “I think the wonderful thing about what that is, is you can eat what you want, you just have to be conscious. It teaches you about food.”

Though the weight took longer to come off than she’s used to (with her second child, Bingham, she was able to drop the postpartum weight in six months), she now has a better understanding of food in general and doesn’t feel restricted on her diet.

“I understand what I’m putting in my body, I grew up like that,” she said. “My parents are who taught me about that. But there’s a lot of people out there who don’t have that relationship to food.”

Now, with three kids, the 40-year-old’s plate is certainly full — but she still makes sure to fit in time to work on herself and overall health. “I enjoy being disciplined. I enjoy being athletic, and I enjoy being active. So for me it’s actually kind of a fun time to challenge my body again in certain ways,” she said. “After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me — especially in fitness — finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy.”

“It’s hard when you have babies,” she said. “Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.”