Reese Witherspoon is a talented, successful, highly-paid actress — and she shouldn’t have to defend herself for that. The mother of three, who reportedly was paid a $20 million salary for her work in the Apple+ hit, The Morning Show, has no problem speaking out about why she’s worth every penny. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress questioned why certain media outlets took issue with her lucrative pay day.

“There seemed to be a resentment, as if we weren’t worth it or it was bothersome, and I thought, ‘Why is that bothersome?'” she asked. “I guarantee these companies are real smart, and if they agree to pay us, they’re doing it for a reason. They probably had a lot of lawyers and a lot of business people decide on that number because they knew that they were going to make more than that back.”

The 43-year-old also questioned if her salary would be as big of an issue if she were a man. “Does it bother people when Kobe Bryant or LeBron James make their contract?” she asked.

While Witherspoon didn’t confirm that actual dollar amount she’s been paid for her impressive work in the series, it’s clear her performance has been well received. The actress, who stars alongside Jennifer Aniston on the show, was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series. The show itself was nominated for Best Television Series — Drama, along with Witherspoon’s other TV show, Big Little Lies, which the actress acknowledged on her Instagram page.

“What a great morning… to hear both @biglittlelies and @themorningshow are nominated for @GoldenGlobes. 💫Thank you to the #HFPA for recognizing the teams of people who work so hard to bring these shows to life… it truly takes a village!” she wrote. “I’m feeling enormously grateful to my cast and crew of both shows. What an honor to be acknowledged with you all!”

And while the actress is experiencing incredible success today, it took years of hard work and determination to get there. While accepting the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment event earlier this week, she recalled how she was underestimated in the earlier stages of her career. She urged women to be unapologetic and go after what they want in life — whatever it may be. “Send the first email. Break the silence in a room. Ask the first question. Embrace your inner shrew and do something.”