If your mom was, say, Beyoncé, you’d let her sing at home, right? While Blue Ivy hasn’t complained about her mom’s singing (yet) — John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, and more stars all have kids who don’t let them sing at home. That’s right: While we regular people literally pay money to hear these people sing, their kids are home putting their hands over their hears, yelling “no no no,” and covering their parent’s mouths with pillows. Ah, to be a parent.

Legend is the most recent to share that his 3-year-old daughter Luna threw shade at his singing (apparently, Legend has a little competition when it comes to Ariana Grande). But this isn’t the first time Luna expressed her displeasure: A year back, mom and social media maven Chrissy Teigen had us rolling in the aisles with a video of Luna (then 2-years-old) throwing a full-on temper tantrum as her dad tried to warm up at home.

But Legend is hardly the first to have an objectively amazing voice and still not be able to impress his kids. Check out this list of celebs whose kids have all laid down the law when it comes to their parent’s singing.

John Legend

On Wednesday, Legend mentioned Luna’s latest comments on his singing on A Little Late with Lilly Singh. “She told me one day, ‘Dad, Ariana Grande is a great singer.’ You’re not a great singer,'” Legend told Singh. Ouch!

And there’s an added sting: Luna first decided Grande was a better singer after listening to Grande and Legend’s duet track on Beauty and the Beast. “Eventually she became such a big fan of Ariana that she’s, like, unfavorably comparing me to Ariana Grande.”

In 2018, Teigen also shared a hilarious video of Luna screaming “No!” every time her dad tries to warm up. And we do mean screaming — do yourself a favor and watch the video above.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson voices demigod Maui in popular 2016 film Moana — a role you’d think would earn him major points with his 4-year-old daughter Jasmine. But Johnson told People that that wasn’t exactly the case. After watching Moana with Jasmine, he said: “You know, that’s Daddy’s voice, I’m going to show you…Maui starts singing, and then I start singing, and within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song.'”

Reese Witherspoon

When Reese Witherspoon took over a singing role in 2016’s Sing, the world was thrilled to get a peek at her singing talents (especially her version of “Firework”). But Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight that her kids Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee are less than thrilled with her singing at home. “I think I embarrass them terribly when I try to sing Drake songs,” Witherspoon told the outlet. “I don’t stop singing. I enjoy it.”

Idina Menzel

There’s a bit of a twist to this one: Frozen star Idina Menzel found out that her 10-year-old son Walker actually does like her singing. But he still acts like he can’t stand it to her face, so we’re including it. On Live with Kelly and Ryan, Menzel explained how she found out Walker’s secret: “His music teacher apparently asked all the kids, ‘raise your hand and who’s your favorite singer’…and — he didn’t tell me this, his teacher told me — but he raised his hand and he said ‘my mom.'”

Of course, Menzel had no idea from the way her son acts in private: “He’s 10 and he wants nothing to do with my singing whatsoever,” Menzel told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “We’ll jam in the car on the way to school, we got Jay-Z and we got Beyoncé, and then I walk him in and I still have the song in my head, and he elbows me to be quiet. Or I’m singing in the shower, practicing whatever song I have to go in the studio, and he says ‘shut up mom!'”

Bruce Springsteen

In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, Bruce Springsteen revealed that kids Jessica, Sam, and Evan aren’t particularly into their dad’s music. “We had our kids late, I was 40 when our first son was born, and they showed a healthy disinterest in our work over all the years,” Springsteen revealed. “They had their own musical heroes, they had their own music they were interested in. They’d be pretty blank-faced if someone mentioned a song title of mine.” That’s one way to stay humble!