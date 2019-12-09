The Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier today, and while many stars like Michael Douglas, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Lopez, were deservedly nominated, there was one category in particular that seemed to have missed the mark. For the fourth year in a row, there are no female nominees in the Best Director category — despite female-directed films like Booksmart, The Farewell, and Hustlers all being nominated in other categories. And while actress Charlize Theron is excited to be nominated for Best Actress for her work in Bombshell, she couldn’t help but voice her frustration about the nomination snubs.

While speaking to the Los Angeles Times about the “frustrating” news, the actress revealed, “It’s tough. It’s really, really tough. And I think it gets really frustrating when we have to remember that women directors, especially, are just trying to get their numbers up. They represent 10% of our directors in the industry, and when you have a good year like we had this year with such great work, it is incredibly frustrating.”

“No woman wants to get nominated because it’s the right thing to do,” she continued. “It’s really, really ridiculous. It’s not cool.”

Theron isn’t the only one who is angered by the nominations. Several women in Hollywood have started to speak out about the Golden Globe snubs. Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Little Women, released a statement to shed light on the film’s director who wasn’t nominated, Greta Gerwig.

“I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story,” she said. “My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her.”

And now more than ever, Theron feels compelled to speak out in defense of these women who deserve recognition for their incredible work. “It’s why we can’t stop this fight. We gotta keep making noise until we’re heard and these stories get recognized,” she said.