Don’t Worry, Queen Elizabeth II Has No Plans to Retire

Despite recent reports that Queen Elizabeth II will be retiring from her royal duties when she turns 95, she’s not going anywhere. The Prince of Wales’ office confirmed in a statement late last week that the Queen is staying put, regardless of her age. “There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 — or any other age,” the statement read. In other words, as long as Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and well, she will be serving her royal duties.

Back in November, it was rumored that the 93-year-old was giving “considerable thought” to the idea of stepping down in an effort to give her son, Prince Charles, the opportunity to assume the throne. This theory seemed logical, as her husband Prince Phillip retired at the age of 95. Though she is unable to retire from her duties without abdication, if her age prevents her from being able to carry out her role, her son Prince Charles would be able to take over.

Although she’s in good health now, it was previously reported that she wanted to ensure the transition of the Crown was “seamless” and therefore was possibly considering making the move sooner than later. This report also comes on the heels of Prince Andrew recently stepping down from his royal duties following his controversial interview on BBC about Jeffrey Epstein.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein have become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in the statement. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/solPHzEzzp — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) November 20, 2019

But the Queen has no plans to follow Prince Andrew’s path, and in fact, her plate is quite full. A royal source confirmed to People, “The Queen is as busy as ever in terms of audiences, investitures, and meetings. It is business as usual.”