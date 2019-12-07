Jennifer Aniston Wants Another Dog After Losing Beloved Pup Dolly

It’s been months since Jennifer Aniston said goodbye to her beloved dog Dolly, but now, the actress may be ready to move on. The Morning Show star — who previously shared her precious rescue dog with ex-husband Justin Theroux — admitted to People that she’s come “so close” to getting another pet. “If I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would,” she said, clearing proving that she’s an animal lover.

It seems as though Ellen DeGeneres may be pushing the actress to get another pet as well, as Aniston revealed that she often sends her photos of animals to adopt. “[She] loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes,” she continued.

The actress has always had a big heart for animals and even has a tattoo commemorating one of her former pets. “I had another dog, Norman, who was so lovely and was my best friend for many years,” she previously told Dogs Monthly. “When he went at the age of 15, I was heartbroken and I had his name tattooed on my right foot so he still comes for walks with me.”

It’s clear she’s no stranger to difficult goodbyes. Aniston parted ways with her furry friend Dolly back in July and Theroux took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of the animal along with a heartfelt caption.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔 She was surrounded by her entire family,” he wrote. The actor also included a quote by George Vest which read, “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.”

“I have some great human friends, of course, but my dog friends are very special. OK, so they don’t text me or buy me flowers, but they do so much more. They pick me up if I need it, they always greet me when I come home and they never complain about anything,” she said. “I wish I was like that.”