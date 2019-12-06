EntertainmentCelebrities

Jennifer Lopez (Who Already Does It All ) Is Eyeing a New Job

Is there anything the divine Jennifer Lopez can’t do? In addition to singing, dancing, acting, and producing, the major multi-hyphenate has set her sights on directing now, too. Lopez told Variety that she is considering making her debut as a feature film director with a new project called The Godmother, about the late Miami cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco from the 1970s and ’80s. Lopez is already set to star in the movie as Blanco — and she’s producing it. So why not direct, too?

“That’s one that I’m really thinking about maybe directing,” she said during the December 5 episode of Variety and iHeart’s movie podcast, The Big Ticket. “But again, I would need to have so much time to do that. It’s going to be a timing thing. I would have to clear, really clear decks. I could. And it’s just when the right time for that is.”

Lopez compared The Godmother project to Hustlers; the two films bear similarities when it comes to showing imperfect women on screen.

“Griselda Blanco was very much the same thing, where you get to see women being the badasses. You get to see them being ruthless,” she said. “You get to see them being bad, but you also get to see that there’s two sides to them. We always got to see that from men.”

