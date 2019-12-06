Don’t blink, because babies don’t keep. Kim Kardashian’s birthday message to son Saint West will make you feel all the feels — not to mention think, How has it already been four years?! It seems like the reality TV star just announced she and husband Kanye West would be welcoming the little boy to their brood, and now that baby is almost ready for kindergarten.

The mother-of-four took to social media on Thursday to give her second-oldest child a special shout-out. “I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet!” she wrote, going on to reveal just how sweet her son is. “Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty. (When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and only mommy I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS).”

And Kardashian wasn’t the only one gushing over the now-four-year-old. His aunt, Khloé Kardashian — aka Aunt KoKo — commented on the birthday post, exclaiming, “He’s honestly one of the sweetest humans I know on this earth! I’m melting by your caption and his face.”

Saint’s grandmother Kris Jenner shared her own post, showing four photos of the little boy taken over the last four years. “Happy Birthday Saint! I can hardly believe you are 4 years old! You are growing up so fast,” Jenner wrote, continuing, “You are such a sweet, funny, kind and amazing boy and I love seeing your sweet face and beautiful smile. You bring such joy to everyone around you! I love you Sainty!”

Although Saint usually enjoys a joint birthday bash with his cousin, Reign Disick, there’s been no sign on Kardashian’s social media of that yet. However, the cute cousins may have celebrated abroad this year — the Kardashian-West family recently returned from a trip to Japan with Kourtney Kardashian and all three of her kids: Mason, Penelope and Reign.