When two Hollywood superstars get hitched, it’s only natural to wonder what their married life might be like. And now we know just a little bit more about one of those unions — Priyanka Chopra’s favorite thing about being married to Nick Jonas. You might think the Quantico star swoons over her husband’s voice or dance moves. Or the way he understands the industry she’s in. Sure, she probably does adore those things (and more). But her favorite thing, as she revealed on Tuesday at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball, is even more romantic.

Chopra and Jonas first sparked dating rumors at the 2017 Met Gala, although Jonas later revealed that he’d actually initiated contact with her back in the fall of 2016. By the time they met in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, they’d traded enough flirty DMs for Jonas to declare to Chopra (on bended knee, in a crowded room), “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?” By December 2018, they were married — meaning they just celebrated their one-year anniversary.

So, when UsWeekly asked Chopra at the Snowflake Ball what her favorite thing about being married to Jonas was, she didn’t have to dig too deep. “The stability of knowing that this is a family that you’ve chosen,” she said, adding, “There’s something really powerful about that.”

Chopra also chatted with People at the Ball, sharing that her anniversary with Jonas was “really lovely” albeit low-key. “It was good to get away from all the work we’ve been doing. He’s been on tour, I’ve been filming a movie, so it was nice to just sort of disconnect. Even if it was just two days, it was enough,” she said. She even hinted what future anniversaries might hold. When asked if the couple planned to have children, she exclaimed with a laugh, “I hope so!”

Until then, the pair can practice with Chopra’s anniversary present to her husband: a German shepherd puppy! The couple shared the sweet reveal on social media, with Jonas gushing, “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman. I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on.”