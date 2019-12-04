These Celebrity Book Club Picks Are a Must-Read This Month

Oh, the weather outside is frightful…and that’s why we’re planning on leaving the house as little as possible these coming weeks. Reese Witherspoon, Oprah, & more stars have revealed their December celebrity book club picks, and we’re ready to curl up with these reads until the new year.

While we don’t like to pick favorites, we have to say we’re especially excited for Reese Witherspoon’s pick Conviction — after all, is there anything cozier than a thrilling tale of murder and intrigue while the snow falls outside?

Murder plot or no, there’s something so relaxing about having these celebs pick out books for us on a monthly basis. We trust their taste, we know they have all the best intel on new authors, and all we have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy whatever they send our way. Check out these December book club picks, and thank us later.

Jenna Bush Hager

Today host Jenna Bush Hager’s book club Read With Jenna is reading Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss by The New York Times’ Margaret Renkl. Hager describes the autobiography like this: “This book tells the story of Renkl’s personal life through little vignettes about her family and the happiness and sadness that comes with love and loss…While it is a fast read, I read it slowly and enjoyed every word.”

Reese Witherspoon

Reese’s Hello Sunshine book club is reading murder-mystery Conviction by Denise Mina. Per Witherspoon’s Instagram, “this story combines suspense, international intrigue and the murder of an entire family aboard a ship… following the one woman who may just have all the answers.” Count us in!

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah’s Book Club is reading Olive Again, Elizabeth Strout’s follow-up to hugely successful (and Pulitzer Prize-winning) Olive Kitteridge. The Instagram for Oprah’s Book Club announced the pick at the beginning of November, saying that Oprah was “happy to see that our Olive is ‘older, a tad wiser but as cantankerous and judgmental as ever. She still makes me laugh out loud.'”

Emma Watson

Emma Watson heads up book club Our Shared Shelf, and they’re reading Whose Story Is This? Old Conflicts, New Chapters by Rebecca Solnit. This autobiography asks powerful questions about who gets to tell the stories of our time, and the upheaval our society is seeing as more diverse voices finally get to tell their version of events.

Andrew Luck

The Andrew Luck Book Club has two reads selected for every month: one for young readers, and one for “veteran” readers. For December, former NFL player Luck has recommended Red Notice by Bill Browder (veteran readers) and The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (young readers). Browder’s book is a true account of an American financier’s misadventures in Russia, while Bradley’s is a historical novel set during World War II.