On June 13, 1995, Alanis Morissette released Jagged Little Pill — and lives everywhere were changed forever. Morissette announced a Jagged Little Pill tour for summer 2020, and I don’t think I’ve been this excited for tickets to go on sale in…ever?! (Yes, I’m a superfan, and no, I will not chill!)

Allow me to explain my obsession. Even though I was all of one year old when the album first came out, Jagged Little Pill feels like a key part of my teen years — proof that Morissette’s songs were just as powerful and relevant a decade or so later (and I’d argue that they still are today). Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill felt different from the other (exclusively female) singers I was listening to at the time: She wasn’t afraid to get ugly, to question her own impulses, and to celebrate herself, flaws and all.

I am happy to hear about the Jagged Little Pill tour. If you really wanted all my money you’d recreate my entire youth with an Alanis, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Fiona Apple, Liz Phair tour featuring a Lauryn Hill hologram. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) December 2, 2019

Today, Morissette still stands apart, and she’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill with a tour of North America. With 31 shows across the US and Canada, Morissette will be traveling from June 2 to July 25, starting in Portland and ending in Nashville (full list of tour stops here). She’ll be joined by two other defining musicians from my teen years: Liz Phair and the band Garbage.

On December 10, tickets to Morissette’s tour will go on sale to the general public on LiveNation.com. And in case you need extra incentive to buy a ticket, each sale will also grant you a copy of Morissette’s newly released single (“Reasons I Drink”) and a download of her new album Such Pretty Forks in the Road (once it drops, that is).

Alanis is touring Jagged Little Pill in 2020 (with Garbage and Liz Phair?!?) and I will pay SO MUCH MONEY for these tickets oh my god im so happy right now pic.twitter.com/72bUhMQEQY — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 2, 2019

These aren’t the only exciting developments coming up in Morissette’s life. On Thursday, the Jagged Little Pill musical is opening on Broadway, and on December 12, Morissette is getting the Billboard Women in Music Icon Award.

I won’t say Morissette has been under-appreciated as a musician (I know I’m not the only superfan out there!), but it’s amazing to see her getting this level of recognition and this wide a platform now. When it comes to celebrating Jagged Little Pill, I personally won’t be satisfied until the whole world is aware of this album’s greatness.