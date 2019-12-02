NBC Issued a Statement on Gabrielle Union’s AGT Firing — & It’s Not What Gabrielle Hoped For

Union was reportedly fired after complaining about the toxic culture at NBC, including repeated racist incidents and unsafe working conditions. Since these reports have surfaced Union has received support from Ellen Pompeo, Jameela Jamil, and Ariana Grande. And as speculation over Gabrielle Union’s departure from America’s Got Talent continues, Simon Cowell’s company Syco Entertainment, which produces AGT, released a joint statement with NBC and production company Fremantle on Sunday.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” said the statement, obtained by People. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate,” the statement concluded.

Gabrielle soon after took to Twitter with what was clearly a response.

And Union’s husband of six years, Dwyane Wade also took to Twitter saying how proud he was of his wife. He went on to say he doesn’t understand why the mother of his daughter, Kaavia, was fired, but that he’s even prouder of her now.

As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019