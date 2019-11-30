EntertainmentCelebrities

John Legend Wishes ‘Queen’ Chrissy Teigen a Happy Birthday in Super Sweet Post

John Legend is showing gratitude for a very special woman in his life: wife Chrissy Teigen. On Saturday, Legend a.k.a People’s Sexiest Man Alive took to Instagram to honor Teigen’s 34th birthday. “Celebrating my Queen’s birthday today. I love you more than ever and I’m so grateful for the life we’ve built together,” he captioned alongside a very regal photo of the Cravings author.

“Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy!” The Voice coach added.

 

They are too cute!

