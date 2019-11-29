Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant — Again!

Congratulations to Bekah Martinez! Bachelor alum Bekah is pregnant with her second child and announced the news on Instagram along with a sweet snap of her little family. On Thanksgiving, Bekah posted a photo of herself, boyfriend Grayston Leonard, and their 9-month-old daughter Ruth to Instagram — in which Bekah herself is holding an ultrasound. “Thankful,” the 24-year-old captioned the pic, adding a heart.

Bekah first made waves Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, where her frankness made her a fan favorite immediately. Since then, she’s shared intimate details of her pregnancy and breastfeeding journeys alike, and spoken out against mom-shaming (and in favor of body hair!).

We’re so excited to see what Bekah’s next pregnancy will hold — and how much she’ll be sharing with us this time!

Fellow members of Bachelor Nation have come out in full force to congratulate Bekah on this addition to her family. “Congrats!!!” writes Joe Amabile. “Awwww you guys!!! Congratulations!!!” Ashley Iaconetti adds.

There’s way more: Kristina Schulman adds her congratulations, while Bibi Julian just writes “OMG.” Lauren Luyendyk — who ultimately married Arie, and was once in competition with Bekah for his heart,” writes: “No freaking way!!!!”

Honestly, Bekah has so many fans both inside and outside of Bachelor Nation that it’s hard to keep track, but not hard to see why. Bekah’s upbeat attitude and joy inspire all those around her, and we’re so happy she’s getting this chance to live out her happily ever after.