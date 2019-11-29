EntertainmentEntertainment News

Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant — Again!

by

Congratulations to Bekah MartinezBachelor alum Bekah is pregnant with her second child and announced the news on Instagram along with a sweet snap of her little family. On Thanksgiving, Bekah posted a photo of herself, boyfriend Grayston Leonard, and their 9-month-old daughter Ruth to Instagram — in which Bekah herself is holding an ultrasound. “Thankful,” the 24-year-old captioned the pic, adding a heart.

Bekah first made waves Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, where her frankness made her a fan favorite immediately. Since then, she’s shared intimate details of her pregnancy and breastfeeding journeys alike, and spoken out against mom-shaming (and in favor of body hair!).

We’re so excited to see what Bekah’s next pregnancy will hold — and how much she’ll be sharing with us this time!

View this post on Instagram

Thankful. 🧡

A post shared by bekah (@bekah) on

Fellow members of Bachelor Nation have come out in full force to congratulate Bekah on this addition to her family. “Congrats!!!” writes Joe Amabile. “Awwww you guys!!! Congratulations!!!” Ashley Iaconetti adds.

There’s way more: Kristina Schulman adds her congratulations, while Bibi Julian just writes “OMG.” Lauren Luyendyk — who ultimately married Arie, and was once in competition with Bekah for his heart,” writes: “No freaking way!!!!”

Honestly, Bekah has so many fans both inside and outside of Bachelor Nation that it’s hard to keep track, but not hard to see why. Bekah’s upbeat attitude and joy inspire all those around her, and we’re so happy she’s getting this chance to live out her happily ever after.

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Nicole Kidman Motherhood Challenges

Nicole Kidman Emotionally Opens up About Her Father’s Death & Other Challenging Mom Moments

Nicole Kidman Emotionally Opens up About Her Father’s Death & Other Challenging Mom Moments

View article
Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain

Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Obama, Meghan McCain, & More Stars Share Thanksgiving Day Photos

Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Obama, Meghan McCain, & More Stars Share Thanksgiving Day Photos

View article
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton

Now We Know the Secret Project Kate Middleton Has Been Working On

Now We Know the Secret Project Kate Middleton Has Been Working On

View article
Diane Kruger Thanksgiving 2019

Diane Kruger Shares Rare Photo of Her Daughter While Spending Intimate Thanksgiving with Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger Shares Rare Photo of Her Daughter While Spending Intimate Thanksgiving with Norman Reedus

View article
How Chrissy Teigen Got Ready for

Here’s (Exactly) How Chrissy Teigen Got Ready for Thanksgiving Dinner

Here’s (Exactly) How Chrissy Teigen Got Ready for Thanksgiving Dinner

View article
Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, USA

7 Must-See Moments From the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

7 Must-See Moments From the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ad