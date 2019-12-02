Thanksgiving Day is over, and there are only a few activities we feel like doing the next day: eating leftovers, shopping Black Friday sales, and looking at what our favorite stars did for the holiday. Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Obama and more are sharing Thanksgiving Day photos and sharing what they’re thankful for — and we can’t get enough!
Celebs like Jamie Lee Curtis and the Kardashian-Jenner family spent the holiday helping families in need, while Oprah Winfrey and Chrissy Teigen cooked up a storm for their families at home. Couples Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus took to social to share their love, and the Obamas and Beckhams sent out sweet, holiday-card-style photos of their families for us to swoon over.
Scroll on for a look through how all your favorite stars rang in the holiday — from Jennifer Aniston’s enchiladas to Sarah Jessica Parker’s favorite dishes.
Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber
This throwback photo of the family is making us seriously nostalgic: “Wishing you and yours a happy Thanksgiving,” supermodel Cindy Crawford writes.
Mario Lopez
“Tamales, lasagna, turkey & stuffing” (and tequila) seem to make up Mario Lopez’s Thanksgiving meal, and we’re loving his spin on it.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted a pic together (with pup Diana in the background!). “I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it,” writes Chopra.
Elizabeth Banks
The Charlie’s Angels director is remembering what she’s grateful for these days — and she tagged a whole host of people that list includes.
Jameela Jamil
This year, we’re thankful for Jameela Jamil. The actress and activist posted a reminder to Instagram to tune out harmful messaging about our diets, and her tip for muting key words is pretty genius.
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps posted this sweet photo of 6-year-old daughter Cricket living the dream: getting her hair done and watching TV. Honestly, we’re jealous.
Hailey & Justin Bieber
Is it any surprise that these newlyweds are giving thanks for each other? Hailey Bieber posted a wedding pic with the caption, “thankful for the love of my life.”
Lea Michele
We all know how Lea Michele spent her Thanksgiving — and she’s giving thanks for her time in the Macy’s Parade on Instagram.
Tracee Ellis Ross
“Mac n Cheese, Greens and Hot Water Cornbread !!! Happy almost Thanksgiving!” writes Tracee Ellis Ross under some stunning photos in a bikini.
Selma Blair
Selma Blair posted a sweet photo by the water with the caption: “Thankful. Since 2011.”
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
don’t turn the sound on pic.twitter.com/tRkx5vahvp
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 28, 2019
Chrissy Teigen gave us an extensive look at how she prepped for Thanksgiving with the family on Instagram stories and Twitter — then posted a Black Friday follow-up.
Kate Hudson
The Fabletics owner posted a series of sweet family pics, writing “I’m deeply grateful for my beautiful family.”
How do you trot?! 🦃 New @siblingrevelry dropped today! We wanna see your family turkey trot with #SRTurkeyTrot for a chance to win some SR made to order merch….since we don’t have any yet 🤷♀️ No animals were harmed during the filming of this production. (Subscribe for free…link in bio) HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🙏
Later, she and her brother Oliver showed off their Thanksgiving turkey trot, and promoted their new sibling podcast Sibling Revelry.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson engaged in another time-honored Thanksgiving tradition: wrangling the family together for a group photo.
Taylor Swift
The Artist of the Decade had two Thanksgiving celebrations: a Friendsgiving with pals Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, and more, and a day-of celebration in London with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, according to E! News.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon celebrated a few things this year: wine, memes, and taking a break from cooking. A message we can get behind!
Michelle & Barack Obama
Is it just us, or does this family get better looking every single year?
Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain posted a sweet “three turkeys” photo this year — but we know from last year’s post that the holiday has extra meaning for her and late father John McCain.
Diane Kruger
I know you won’t remember these walks and you won’t remember these “talks”, but I hope that you’ll always remember how much you’re loved and how thankful we are to have you in our lives little one and how grateful I’ll always be to @bigbaldhead to have given me such a wonderful gift and to walk with me hand in hand ♥️ from my family to yours Happy Thanksgiving 🦃🍁
Diane Kruger can’t help but express her gratitude for her daughter with Norman Reedus this holiday — even sharing a rare photo.
Jennifer Aniston
Of course: the queen of Friends celebrates Friendsgiving.
Bethenny Frankel
I am thankful for my beautiful daughter who gives me true purpose and meaning in life, fills my heart and soul with love, laughter and joy and makes me realize why I was put on this earth and what my job is. Happy Thanksgiving to you and all of your friends and families. . And if you feel down or alone today, many of us have been there. I’ve spent this day alone not telling anyone that I was too sad and lonely to celebrate. Try to love yourself, come from a Place of Yes and know that life is cyclical. Take this day for yourself to reflect and appreciate yourself. Xo . . . #HappyThanksgiving #LoveYourself #MommyAndMe #Thankful #MyPeanut #ReliefWork #BStrong
Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is giving thanks for her family this year: specifically, her 9-year-old daughter Bryn.
Courteney Cox
We’re putting this dog-filled turkey nap on our mood board for Thanksgiving 2020.
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
Both halves of this adorable couple posted about how much they loved their family Thanksgiving together.
Hoda Kotb
“We have a lot to be thankful for,” the recently-engaged Hoda Kotb captioned her Thanksgiving pic.
Matthew McConaughey
All right, all right, all right! McConaughey showed his support for the Los Angeles Fire Department this Thanksgiving.
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes knows the key to any great Thanksgiving is great wine!
Kim Kardashian
Naturally, Kim Kardashian was celebrating her family this Thanksgiving — Kanye, North, Saint, Chicago, and baby Psalm.
Kourtney Kardashian
Gratitude was a common theme in the Kardashian fam, with Kourtney Kardashian posting about her children too.
Jenna Dewan
The family photo struggle is real! Jenna Dewan shared some group snaps — and some outtakes.
Isla Fisher
A star-studded Thanksgiving! Isla Fischer rang in the holiday with friends Courteney Cox and Jo Gartin.
Laura Dern
Who doesn’t love a good Thanksgiving selfie? Laura Dern nails it as usual.
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel
Looks like a cozy and intimate Thanksgiving for this couple: “Thankful for you,” writes Miranda Kerr.
Ryan Reynolds
Okay, so this is part self-promotion and part-Thanksgiving celebration — but hey, Ryan Reynolds always has a trick up his sleeve.
Dwayne Johnson
🦃🍽❤️ Grateful to the core for these blessings. Happy Thanksgiving from our Johnson family to yours. And if by chance you’re running on a little bit of hard luck these holidays as a family – I understand, I’ve been there too. Hang in there, keep working hard and hold onto faith. Universe has a funny way of meeting you half way when faith, hard work and optimism are the anchors. #happythanksgiving #gratitude
“1130 am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven’t even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote. Seriously relatable.
Kristin Davis
Happy Thanksgiving everyone ! This is a pie I made in the past , this year I ‘ve been working nights and I have not baked one thing . But luckily we have wonderful friends to spend the day with , and they happen to be excellent cooks . 😅 Hoping that all of you have a lovely day 🍁
Sex and the City star Kristin Davis posted a pic of a pie she made…last year. “This year I’ve been working nights and I have not baked one thing,” she wrote. “But luckily we have wonderful friends to spend the day with.”
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
The Sussex couple is spending Thanksgiving in the UK, but they sent a special shout-out to their American followers on their Instagram page.
Jamie Lee Curtis
With the KNIVES OUT a COLD came IN. Wanted to be with my friends preparing meals this Thanksgiving morning but didn’t want to spread my germs as I would have spread my GRATITUDE for this extraordinary organization. @projectangelfood you have my ❤️ and deep RESPECT. Join me in joining them with a donation this day?
Jamie Lee Curtis spread the word about Project Angel Food, a nonprofit that helps deliver food to those in need.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Mise en place or rather on it's way to being. @clarkbar we cant quit your Brioche Chesnut Stuffing from Thanksgiving 2018 nor your Broccoli With Fried Shallots and Olives but have added to the repertoire your 2019 offering Lemony Cauliflower With Garlic and Herbs. Respect and best to all who rise early for the bird chapter. I will be up with you. X,SJ
Sarah Jessica Parker gave us a mouthwatering look at her Thanksgiving spread this year, and it’s already making us hungry for leftovers.
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt
Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time. This holiday is my second favorite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don’t have a place to go. My mom has always done a great job opening her home and dinner table to everyone. So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them. Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday ♥️ 🍁🦃
Katherine Schwarzenegger posted a heartfelt message about the holiday on her Instagram, celebrating her family and her bike ride with “wonderful husband” Chris Pratt.
Victoria & David Beckham
The Beckhams may be in the UK, but that didn’t stop them from saying hey to us here in the US!
Kris Jenner
On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals. As we head into the holiday season, it’s a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I’m so grateful. It’s important to me and my family to give back. Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support! A special thank you to @lafoodbank for having us and to those who participated @thekrimgroup @staceyruizevents @beyondmeat @little_artist_party @prismdjs #WeFeedLA
With a family as blessed as the Kardashian, it’s good to know they give back.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore has had such a breakthrough year, and it looks like she’s keeping grounded with her girls this holiday.
Oprah Winfrey
“When there’s too many cooks in the kitchen kitchen… mimosas help!” Oprah writes. So wise, Oprah. So true.
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff is absolutely glowing in this classic family selfie.
Mariah Carey
All we want for Thanksgiving is more pics of Mariah Carey celebrating the holiday.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took the celebration to Asia with a tea ceremony in Kyoto.
Kaley Cuoco
This year, Kaley Cuoco is grateful for her hardworking cast and crew — and the chance to travel to Thailand too!
Chance the Rapper
Can you imagine what Chance the Rapper’s family talent show is like? We’d love to be a fly on that wall.
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott
I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️ #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo pic.twitter.com/sbqap6mXyQ
— Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) November 27, 2019
Zooey Deschanel’s new beau Jonathan Scott shared sweet snaps of the couple and their families on Thanksgiving with the caption, “I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies.”
