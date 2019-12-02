Before her Thanksgiving Day performance, Lea Michele visited children in the hospital.

Thanksgiving Day is over, and there are only a few activities we feel like doing the next day: eating leftovers, shopping Black Friday sales, and looking at what our favorite stars did for the holiday. Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Obama and more are sharing Thanksgiving Day photos and sharing what they’re thankful for — and we can’t get enough!

Celebs like Jamie Lee Curtis and the Kardashian-Jenner family spent the holiday helping families in need, while Oprah Winfrey and Chrissy Teigen cooked up a storm for their families at home. Couples Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus took to social to share their love, and the Obamas and Beckhams sent out sweet, holiday-card-style photos of their families for us to swoon over.

Scroll on for a look through how all your favorite stars rang in the holiday — from Jennifer Aniston’s enchiladas to Sarah Jessica Parker’s favorite dishes.

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber

This throwback photo of the family is making us seriously nostalgic: “Wishing you and yours a happy Thanksgiving,” supermodel Cindy Crawford writes.

Mario Lopez

“Tamales, lasagna, turkey & stuffing” (and tequila) seem to make up Mario Lopez’s Thanksgiving meal, and we’re loving his spin on it.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted a pic together (with pup Diana in the background!). “I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it,” writes Chopra.

Elizabeth Banks

The Charlie’s Angels director is remembering what she’s grateful for these days — and she tagged a whole host of people that list includes.

Jameela Jamil

This year, we’re thankful for Jameela Jamil. The actress and activist posted a reminder to Instagram to tune out harmful messaging about our diets, and her tip for muting key words is pretty genius.

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps posted this sweet photo of 6-year-old daughter Cricket living the dream: getting her hair done and watching TV. Honestly, we’re jealous.

Hailey & Justin Bieber

Is it any surprise that these newlyweds are giving thanks for each other? Hailey Bieber posted a wedding pic with the caption, “thankful for the love of my life.”

Lea Michele

We all know how Lea Michele spent her Thanksgiving — and she’s giving thanks for her time in the Macy’s Parade on Instagram.

Tracee Ellis Ross

“Mac n Cheese, Greens and Hot Water Cornbread !!! Happy almost Thanksgiving!” writes Tracee Ellis Ross under some stunning photos in a bikini.

Selma Blair

Selma Blair posted a sweet photo by the water with the caption: “Thankful. Since 2011.”

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

don’t turn the sound on pic.twitter.com/tRkx5vahvp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 28, 2019

Chrissy Teigen gave us an extensive look at how she prepped for Thanksgiving with the family on Instagram stories and Twitter — then posted a Black Friday follow-up.

Kate Hudson

The Fabletics owner posted a series of sweet family pics, writing “I’m deeply grateful for my beautiful family.”

Later, she and her brother Oliver showed off their Thanksgiving turkey trot, and promoted their new sibling podcast Sibling Revelry.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson engaged in another time-honored Thanksgiving tradition: wrangling the family together for a group photo.

Taylor Swift

The Artist of the Decade had two Thanksgiving celebrations: a Friendsgiving with pals Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, and more, and a day-of celebration in London with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, according to E! News.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon celebrated a few things this year: wine, memes, and taking a break from cooking. A message we can get behind!

Michelle & Barack Obama

Is it just us, or does this family get better looking every single year?

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain posted a sweet “three turkeys” photo this year — but we know from last year’s post that the holiday has extra meaning for her and late father John McCain.

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger can’t help but express her gratitude for her daughter with Norman Reedus this holiday — even sharing a rare photo.

Jennifer Aniston

Of course: the queen of Friends celebrates Friendsgiving.

Bethenny Frankel

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is giving thanks for her family this year: specifically, her 9-year-old daughter Bryn.

Courteney Cox

We’re putting this dog-filled turkey nap on our mood board for Thanksgiving 2020.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Both halves of this adorable couple posted about how much they loved their family Thanksgiving together.

Hoda Kotb

“We have a lot to be thankful for,” the recently-engaged Hoda Kotb captioned her Thanksgiving pic.

Matthew McConaughey

All right, all right, all right! McConaughey showed his support for the Los Angeles Fire Department this Thanksgiving.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes knows the key to any great Thanksgiving is great wine!

Kim Kardashian

Naturally, Kim Kardashian was celebrating her family this Thanksgiving — Kanye, North, Saint, Chicago, and baby Psalm.

Kourtney Kardashian

Gratitude was a common theme in the Kardashian fam, with Kourtney Kardashian posting about her children too.

Jenna Dewan

The family photo struggle is real! Jenna Dewan shared some group snaps — and some outtakes.

Isla Fisher

A star-studded Thanksgiving! Isla Fischer rang in the holiday with friends Courteney Cox and Jo Gartin.

Laura Dern

Who doesn’t love a good Thanksgiving selfie? Laura Dern nails it as usual.

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel

Looks like a cozy and intimate Thanksgiving for this couple: “Thankful for you,” writes Miranda Kerr.

Ryan Reynolds

Okay, so this is part self-promotion and part-Thanksgiving celebration — but hey, Ryan Reynolds always has a trick up his sleeve.

Dwayne Johnson

“1130 am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven’t even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote. Seriously relatable.

Kristin Davis

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis posted a pic of a pie she made…last year. “This year I’ve been working nights and I have not baked one thing,” she wrote. “But luckily we have wonderful friends to spend the day with.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Sussex couple is spending Thanksgiving in the UK, but they sent a special shout-out to their American followers on their Instagram page.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis spread the word about Project Angel Food, a nonprofit that helps deliver food to those in need.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker gave us a mouthwatering look at her Thanksgiving spread this year, and it’s already making us hungry for leftovers.

Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger posted a heartfelt message about the holiday on her Instagram, celebrating her family and her bike ride with “wonderful husband” Chris Pratt.

Victoria & David Beckham

The Beckhams may be in the UK, but that didn’t stop them from saying hey to us here in the US!

Kris Jenner

With a family as blessed as the Kardashian, it’s good to know they give back.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore has had such a breakthrough year, and it looks like she’s keeping grounded with her girls this holiday.

Oprah Winfrey

“When there’s too many cooks in the kitchen kitchen… mimosas help!” Oprah writes. So wise, Oprah. So true.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff is absolutely glowing in this classic family selfie.

Mariah Carey

All we want for Thanksgiving is more pics of Mariah Carey celebrating the holiday.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took the celebration to Asia with a tea ceremony in Kyoto.

Kaley Cuoco

This year, Kaley Cuoco is grateful for her hardworking cast and crew — and the chance to travel to Thailand too!

Chance the Rapper

Can you imagine what Chance the Rapper’s family talent show is like? We’d love to be a fly on that wall.

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies. You bring joy to my life. I love you ☺️ ❤️ #HappyThanksgiving #ThankYouToOurFansToo pic.twitter.com/sbqap6mXyQ — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) November 27, 2019

Zooey Deschanel’s new beau Jonathan Scott shared sweet snaps of the couple and their families on Thanksgiving with the caption, “I am beyond thankful to be surrounded by such incredibly fun loving people & puppies.”