It’s a wrap on the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade, first held in 1924, has been a cornerstone of Thanksgiving celebrations for nearly 100 years; every year, thousands march down closed-down streets in Manhattan to participate in the festivities, which include musical performances, celebrity appearances, and dozens of elaborate, larger-than-life floats. The 93rd installment of the annual parade, which kicked off in New York City early this morning, was nearly scaled down due to strong winds. Fortunately, parade-goers forged on and made this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade another one for the books. If you were too busy cooking to catch the festivities live, don’t stress — we rounded up the best moments from this year’s parade below. Happy Thanksgiving!

TLC Redefined #ThrowbackThursday

T-Boz and Chilli of ’90s girl group TLC took to the streets to deliver a knockout performance of their timeless jams ‘No Scrubs’ and ‘Waterfalls’ — serious nostalgia.

Korean Boy Band NCT 127 Performed Atop A Massive Lego Float

The beloved Korean boy band became the first-ever K-pop band to perform in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Astronaut Snoopy Made A Triumphant Return

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Astronaut Snoopy — a beloved part of the annual parade since 1969 — returned to the streets looking better than ever.

Idina Menzel Performed On a Macy’s Float

The ‘Let It Go’ songstress, who stars in Frozen 2, sang Christmas songs atop a Macy’s parade float.

Al Roker and the Stick of Butter

The Today Show host Al Roker was set loose on the Thanksgiving Day Parade crowd and ended up play-flighting with a life-sized stick of butter. We love you, Al.

Jimmy Fallon Let His Inner Rockstar Out

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host performed alongside The Roots, proving once again that he’s a man of many talents.

Beetlejuice Goes Live

The cast of Beetlejuice: The Musical hit the streets to deliver a show-stopping performance of the musical’s most beloved numbers.