It could soon be the end of an era, as new reports claim Queen Elizabeth II plans to retire within 18 months so her son, Prince Charles can assume the throne. Per the U.K.’s Express, Her Majesty is giving “considerable thought” to stepping down sooner rather than later — and definitely, a royal source says, no later than her 95th birthday in two years. So, would she be abdicating the throne? Let’s explore the royal scoop.

In two years, the queen will be the same age her husband, Prince Philip, was when he retired from official duties. Per royal succession rules, she can’t retire without abdication but can cease her royal duties and responsibilities if she feels her health is a concern. Then, if she ever became too sick or weak to carry out her duties, a regent — like her heir, Prince Charles — would step in. However, it seems as though Her Majesty wants to set things into motion before they become complicated by health issues.

“Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless. I understand the Queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles,” a former senior member of the royal household reportedly told royal correspondent Robert Jobson.

Granted, unless the queen decided to abdicate, she would effectively remain Britain’s monarch in name and title. Charles wouldn’t officially become king until Her Majesty passed away, at which point he would assume the throne.

Although the royal family hasn’t publicly addressed the possibility of the queen stepping away from her royal responsibilities, the Express claims things are already moving forward behind-the-scenes. Following Prince Andrew’s recent disastrous BBC interview, palace insiders have allegedly taken to calling Charles by a special nickname that hints at his influence.

A royal source told the Sun, “The scandal surrounding Andrew and Epstein gave Charles an opportunity to step in to show that he can run The Firm. No one is bigger than the institution of the Royal Family. Not even Andrew, the Queen’s favorite son. Charles recognized that and acted decisively — like the king he may well soon be. This was the moment when Charles stepped up as Prince Regent, the Shadow King.”