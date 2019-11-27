Tuesday turned out to be a special evening at Kensington Palace, as Prince William hosted a group of young people from around the world. The purpose of their visit? The Duke of Cambridge was honoring the youth for their commitment to keeping alive the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana, through their service and societal impact. To say Diana would be proud of both William and this inspiring group of young people seems like an understatement.

William met with 20 youth at Kensington Palace, all of whom were being recognized by the Diana Award — “the only charity set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world,” according to the organization’s website. The group’s mission is to foster, develop, and inspire positive change through the lives of said young people and so, to that end, they give out Legacy Awards. These shine a spotlight on individuals who embody the selflessness Diana was known for. The awards first took place in 2017, the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.

This year, the Legacy Award winners met with William at the Palace before picking up their awards from Diana’s brother Charles Spencer over dinner in Greenwich, London. Per the Kensington Palace Instagram account, “The Award recipients will have access to a two-year development programme which will look to enhance leadership, community development, social entrepreneurship and technology.”

Of honoring the latest group of 20 recipients, Diana Award chief executive Tessy Ojo said, “This ceremony is about celebrating young people for their selfless contribution to society, their courage and bravery, and demonstrating to young people that we value them. We believe that valuing young people means investing in them, so we are delighted that our Legacy Award recipients will have access to our unique development program ensuring they continue to be positive trailblazers for their generation.”

The recipients hail from all over the globe, including the U.K, Canada, Malaysia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Nepal and the U.S. Find out more about these exceptional young people here.