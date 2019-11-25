She rarely posts about her kids on social media, but Nicole Kidman shared a rare photo of daughter Sunday Rose this weekend to celebrate some sweet mother-daughter bonding. The Bombshell star and producer took to Instagram to gives fans a glimpse at what quality time looks like between her and her 11-year-old girl.

Photos of Kidman’s kids tend to stand out since they’re so infrequently shared by the Oscar-winner. However, there’s now one more to add to the slowly growing collection — as this weekend drew to a close, Kidman posted a photo that, TBH, looks like a little slice of autumnal heaven. “Sunday walk with Sunday,” Kidman captioned the shot, adding the hashtags #MotherDaughter and #Happiness. In the snapshot, which was presumably taken at the family’s Nashville home, Kidman and Sunday walk along a road beneath trees showing off stunning fall foliage.

It seems safe to say that Kidman cherishes quiet moments like this with her preteen, especially in light of her packed schedule. In addition to the much-buzzed-about Bombshell, which hits theaters in December, Kidman has five other acting projects in various stages of production. She’s producing three of those projects. Plus, it was recently announced she’ll also serve as a producer for Truly Madly Guilty, another Liane Moriarty adaptation (the author behind Big Little Lies).

So, yeah, mama-daughter time with a schedule like that merits celebrating! And although Kidman doesn’t often display photos of her brood on social media, they tend to be pretty magical when she does. Understandably, she typically takes great care not to show the faces of her children. But that doesn’t keep her from capturing beautiful, sentimental moments on film. In July, to celebrate Sunday’s birthday, Kidman posted a captivating photo of the pair in Paris.

Kidman and husband Keith Urban also share daughter Faith Margaret, 8, while she and ex-husband Tom Cruise co-parent daughter Isabella Jane, 26, and son Connor Cruise, 24.