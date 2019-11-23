Kate Middleton Told Off British Radio Host for Teasing Princess Charlotte On-Air

British radio host Greg James got a royal talking-to from Kate Middleton and Prince William after poking fun at their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on his morning show. James, who hosts Breakfast with Greg James, had previously made a joke on his show about a photo he saw of four-year-old Princess Charlotte, which showed her shaking hands with her school’s headmistress on the first day of class.

As James told the Mirror, “I saw the photo during the show and went, ‘Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?'” Unfortunately, James explained, the Duke and Duchess of York happened to be tuned in to his radio show that morning. A few weeks later, he visited Kensington Palace for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards where Prince William and Kate pulled him aside to have a word with him about his show.

“They said, ‘We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshake thing,'” he explained. “They’d heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day. They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile.”

Thankfully, it seems there are no hard feelings between the royal family and the popular radio host. “I’m sure it’s all absolutely fine,” he told the Mirror.

This is Princess Charlotte’s first year attending school; her brother, Prince George, is in year two. As previously reported, the Duchess was unable to send Prince George off for his first day in 2017, as she was dealing with complications with her third pregnancy at the time. James’ lighthearted teasing of the young royal aside, we’re sure Kate was thrilled to be able to see Princess Charlotte off for her first day.