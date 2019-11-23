'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley & 'Days of Our Lives' alum Chrishell Stause have split after two years of marriage.

Love is not in the air for Justin Hartley. The This Is Us star reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of two years according to Us Weekly — Chrishell Stause Hartley, on Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple, who wed two years ago after dating for four years, share no children together. While their separation may come as a surprise to fans as the duo attended a Golden Globes pre-party together just last week, the pair have actually been separated since July 8, according to the divorce filings.

A source told People the couple had been “having trouble for a while” prior to their split, adding, “In many ways, they’re somewhat fundamentally incompatible. Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that but also doesn’t think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way. He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to This Is Us and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

The couple was introduced by one of Stause’s Days of Our Lives castmates in October 2013. Four years later, Hartley told People he “knew right away” that he wanted to marry Stause. Despite their differences, the pair seem to be keeping things amicable, as Hartley shared a sweet tribute to Stause on her 38th birthday — just two weeks after the reported date of their separation.

“Let’s all wish this gem of a human a very happy birthday!” he wrote alongside a handful of photos. “To many more years of love and laughs!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @chrisshellehartley !!!!!! !!!!!!!”