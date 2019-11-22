Would You Use Your Frozen Fame to Get Your Kid a Dentist Appointment?

Idina Menzel once used her 'Frozen' role to try and get her son scheduled at the dentist.

We’ve all been in that desperate situation: Your kid needs a checkup, and somehow, every doctor is booked out for months to come. So, if you did have some kid-friendly leverage, would you use it? Per her recent admission, Idina Menzel name-dropped Frozen to get her kid a dentist appointment — but it wasn’t as successful as she’d hoped.

Menzel copped to trying this on an episode of Variety’s podcast “The Big Ticket,” which interviewed the leads of Frozen 2 about the Disney debut. Menzel’s 10-year-old son Walker needed to see the dentist earlier than scheduled so Menzel did her best to convince the receptionist she should get special treatment.

Here’s how Menzel described her exchange with the receptionist: “I was like, ‘I don’t know, you know, I’m an actress and I have to get to this premiere tonight. Do you have any daughters? It’s called Frozen and I sing ‘Let It Go.'”

We’re not sure what Menzel’s next move would have been — offering to sign something for the receptionist’s daughter? Hoping her status would make the dentist clear their schedule? — but she never got the chance to find out. “She actually didn’t give a s*** and that teaches me a lesson,” Menzel confessed.

But still — who wouldn’t have given it a shot?

While Menzel mostly touts her Frozen role these days, she also had a few stern words for those hoping to replace her as Elphaba in the Wicked movie — and she’s looking at you, Ariana Grande.

“I still think that I should be Elphaba and I should just show up, slap that green makeup on me and get some CGI and Benjamin Button the s— out of that,” Menzel joked, “I mean I love you, Ariana, but I still am relevant here.”

We love Ariana too — but when it comes to playing Elphaba, we’ll always be Team Menzel.