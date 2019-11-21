Could the near future hold another little royal? Baby No. 2 for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be in the works if a new source is to believed. According to Us Weekly, an insider close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claims the couple wants to give baby Archie a sibling. And soon — as in, the time they’re taking to “recharge their batteries” in California could very well be a conception moon (yes, like a honeymoon for makin’ babies).

According to Us Weekly, an inside source alleges that Meghan and Harry are hoping to be with child as soon as the end of the year. “Their family is their No. 1 priority,” the insider told the outlet. Granted, it goes without saying that any reports not substantiated by Meghan and Harry themselves have to be taken with a grain of salt. But the truth is the timing actually makes a lot of sense. Here’s what we know so far that suggests another Sussex baby could join the royal family in the near future.

Baby Archie Is at That Stage

Baby Archie is now six months old, meaning he and his sibling would be close in age. But, more to the point, he’s at that adorable age when his little personality is starting to show — and there are few things that can woo parents more than a happy, fun baby. Archie definitely seems to fit the bill, with his parents describing him as an “old soul” with the “sweetest temperament.”

Harry Has Said They Want Two Kids

Speaking to primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall for Meghan’s guest-edited issue of Vogue, Harry admitted climate change makes him slightly feature of the future now that he’s a father. For that reason (and likely others we aren’t privy to), he told Dr. Goodall that he and Meghan want “two, maximum!” So, two children. And back in May, People reported that the royal couple was already talking “about having one more.”

They’ve Started Soliciting Advice

Meghan and Harry reportedly picked the brain of another couple at a recent Army event. “Having our baby so close in age to their baby, I think they were keen to chat,” Susie Stringfellow, a mother, told Forces Network. “Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children. And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby.”

They’re Taking Time Off

Since their wedding, Harry and Meghan have been setting themselves apart from the rest of the royal family through their personal choices and philanthropic cause. But now, they’re taking an official break from royal responsibilities. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking a holiday hiatus to “recharge their batteries.”