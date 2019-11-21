Picking the perfect name for your child is a struggle every parent understands. Case in point? Bode and Morgan Miller still haven’t named their twin sons, who were born Nov. 8. Of failing so far to find the right monikers for their now weeks-old children, the Olympic skier and his professional beach volleyball player wife confessed to People that “it’s a daily battle.”
Amazingly, Bode and his own mother helped Morgan deliver the twins after she went into labor and their midwife got stuck in traffic. They weren’t entirely unprepared. Bode delivered his and Morgan’s other children together. Plus, although she hadn’t delivered a child in over 20 years and never twins, Bode’s mom formerly worked as a midwife. Still, no one was prepared for the brevity of the birth — the twins arrived after only 30 minutes of labor.
So, you’d think all of that was the hard part. But, as it turns out, naming the identical twins is giving Bode and Morgan more trouble than their remarkably seamless home birth. “It’s a daily battle to the point where some days we have to stop the conversation and revisit the following day,” Morgan told People, adding, “I come from very traditional names, like my dad is Edward. But Bode’s family, they have much more unique names. For example, his sister’s name is Genesis Wren Bungo Windrushing Turtleheart.”
There’s hope for this conundrum, though. They were able to reach a compromise with their other kids, sons Edward, 4, and Easton, 13 months, and daughter Emeline Grier, who tragically died in 2018 after a drowning accident. (Bode is also father to daughter Neesyn Dace, 11, and Samuel Nathaniel, 6, from a previous relationship.)
This situation is simply made trickier by the fact they must come up with two complementary names. “Always finding the blend of two names is a challenge, but I feel like we’ve done a really good job in the past of creating these unique names that end up fitting our kids. In time, it’ll come and it’ll fit them perfectly, but it’s a process,” Morgan said.
View this post on Instagram
Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life. The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight. How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her. The fear of birthing my son and what that meant …..a monumental step forward….proof that time continued without her when all I wanted was for time to stop. But let me say this….I couldn’t have been more wrong. Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist. Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys. From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from @millerbode Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.
Bode and Morgan hope that the boys’ personalities will ultimately lead the parents to their names. “They’re so different,” the mom said, noting, “Baby A came out crying. He cried for probably a solid 45 minutes and still very much has a personality of ‘I need attention.’ Baby B came out and surveyed everything and was super mellow and relaxed and he’s still the same.”
While they wait for their boys’ personalities to develop more, Bode and Morgan continue to mull over their options. And they almost figured out a solution: each of them would pick one twin’s name. But Morgan hilariously backed out at the last minute. “We tried that and, the name he picked, I couldn’t do it!” she confessed. “I couldn’t do it so we’re back to the drawing board!”
Comments