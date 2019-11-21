Picking the perfect name for your child is a struggle every parent understands. Case in point? Bode and Morgan Miller still haven’t named their twin sons, who were born Nov. 8. Of failing so far to find the right monikers for their now weeks-old children, the Olympic skier and his professional beach volleyball player wife confessed to People that “it’s a daily battle.”

Amazingly, Bode and his own mother helped Morgan deliver the twins after she went into labor and their midwife got stuck in traffic. They weren’t entirely unprepared. Bode delivered his and Morgan’s other children together. Plus, although she hadn’t delivered a child in over 20 years and never twins, Bode’s mom formerly worked as a midwife. Still, no one was prepared for the brevity of the birth — the twins arrived after only 30 minutes of labor.

So, you’d think all of that was the hard part. But, as it turns out, naming the identical twins is giving Bode and Morgan more trouble than their remarkably seamless home birth. “It’s a daily battle to the point where some days we have to stop the conversation and revisit the following day,” Morgan told People, adding, “I come from very traditional names, like my dad is Edward. But Bode’s family, they have much more unique names. For example, his sister’s name is Genesis Wren Bungo Windrushing Turtleheart.”

There’s hope for this conundrum, though. They were able to reach a compromise with their other kids, sons Edward, 4, and Easton, 13 months, and daughter Emeline Grier, who tragically died in 2018 after a drowning accident. (Bode is also father to daughter Neesyn Dace, 11, and Samuel Nathaniel, 6, from a previous relationship.)

This situation is simply made trickier by the fact they must come up with two complementary names. “Always finding the blend of two names is a challenge, but I feel like we’ve done a really good job in the past of creating these unique names that end up fitting our kids. In time, it’ll come and it’ll fit them perfectly, but it’s a process,” Morgan said.

Bode and Morgan hope that the boys’ personalities will ultimately lead the parents to their names. “They’re so different,” the mom said, noting, “Baby A came out crying. He cried for probably a solid 45 minutes and still very much has a personality of ‘I need attention.’ Baby B came out and surveyed everything and was super mellow and relaxed and he’s still the same.”

While they wait for their boys’ personalities to develop more, Bode and Morgan continue to mull over their options. And they almost figured out a solution: each of them would pick one twin’s name. But Morgan hilariously backed out at the last minute. “We tried that and, the name he picked, I couldn’t do it!” she confessed. “I couldn’t do it so we’re back to the drawing board!”