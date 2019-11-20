#GonnaTellMyKids has been trending on Twitter.

While browsing through we happened upon a hashtag we’d never seen before: #GonnaTellMyKids. That, of course, took us down a meme wormhole, and we’ve now emerged to show off the best #GonnaTellMyKids memes trending on Twitter right now.

Don’t worry — we’re going to explain what the heck #GonnaTellMyKids even means. According to the lifesaving website Know Your Meme, Gonna Tell My Kids is a Twitter joke that originated in September and started to really pick up steam on Nov. 12.

Here’s how they describe the format of the joke: “Twitter users say they will tell their kids the image they posted is of a certain celebrity. Although the image is never actually the celebrity, many of the images share some characteristics with the celebrity or historical figure mentioned.”

For example, one of the tweets that led to this trend shows a photo of Lil Wayne with the caption, “Im telling my kids this is Bill Gates.”

Starting to make sense? Personally, we’ve found the best way to learn is to look at 30 or 40 examples until it really starts to sink in — in other words, keep scrolling. Here are a few basic ones to start you off.

i’m telling my kids this was the apollo 11 crew pic.twitter.com/zbIOmVwk1x — conny not connie (@constancesb1) November 14, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was obama pic.twitter.com/OT7EEjIJ6M — Odd Future (@itsOddFuture) November 15, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was jfk and Jacqueline Kennedy pic.twitter.com/3A1C4emWsD — Alyssa (@xhodez) November 18, 2019

telling my kids this is jesus christ pic.twitter.com/VynLwrgCWX — 💛OWEN💛 (@xowenm) November 19, 2019

The real beauty of this meme? It’s got something for everyone. Jersey Shore fans?

Gonna tell my kids these are the Founding Fathers pic.twitter.com/lFq3DrEsvT — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) November 19, 2019

Succession fans?

gonna tell my kids this was the last supper pic.twitter.com/WIJDoKXT88 — lexie (@tyesheriidan) November 19, 2019

Real Housewives fans?

gonna tell my kids this is kacey musgraves pic.twitter.com/Pw87KtgblL — J Thee Lo (@missunitedface) November 19, 2019

Not a TV watcher? That’s fine — we’ve got memes for bands, movies, and deep-cut celeb humor too.

im telling my kids these were The Chainsmokers pic.twitter.com/7gXrGUwffs — mattfred (@itsmattfred) November 18, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was one direction pic.twitter.com/3WzkSBIiNC — naomi (@IiittIewomen) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is elon musk pic.twitter.com/iqPwzJBZV3 — yeet loaf (@ChickenAlfonso) November 17, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is an Oscar winner pic.twitter.com/KpefdgjsJ7 — Jon (@prasejeebus) November 19, 2019

I’m telling my kids this was Bon Iver pic.twitter.com/j2MfRewg5E — Andrew Cushing (@aecushing) November 19, 2019

Be honest — at least one of these made you laugh.