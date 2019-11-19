Meghan Markle might soon be known as something more than “aunt” to the Cambridge kids: mentor. According to Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte “love performing” — the two oldest children of Kate and Prince William apparently have quite the penchant for putting on shows around Kensington Palace. So, who knows? Maybe Aunt Meg can share a few pointers with her royal niece and nephew that she picked up during her time in Hollywood.

Kate revealed her kids’ budding talent when she and William attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London on Monday night. After the show, the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge had the chance to chat with some of the actors, acrobats, dancers and singers who’d enthralled the royal couple during the performance. That included several young talents, including 14-year-old Nuala Peberby and 9-year-old Fred Wilcox, who star in the West End production of Mary Poppins. “She said her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte,” Peberby told People of her conversation with Kate about George, 6, and Charlotte, 4.

And while George and Charlotte would have loved to see the show themselves, Kate explained to the young performers that she and William told their kids “not on a school night!”

It isn’t just theatrical performances that George and Charlotte are interested in, apparently. When Kate and William caught up with 6-year-old acrobat Aurelia from the group Zurcaroh, Kate shared that her kids enjoy acrobatics at home — particularly handstands and cartwheels. And something tells us if they ever need mentoring on that front, Aurelia would be a willing volunteer. “It was such an honor to perform for them,” the young girl gushed.

So, let’s first revel for a moment in the mental imagery of George and Charlotte tumbling all over Kensington Palace or performing a little Dickens for the Queen. Priceless, right? Now, keep your eyes peeled for future performances from Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Judging by their mom’s comments, the Cambridge kids could be destined for the stage (or screen?).