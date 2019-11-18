Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is stepping up to fight some of the most aggressive and hurtful allegations against her in the tabloid press. And new court documents filed by her legal reps on November 11 in her case against Associated Newspapers (which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday) provide a glimpse into more of the specifics of what those issues are.

For one thing, the documents show her intention to fight rumors about Frogmore Cottage, which she and Prince Harry have renovated into their family home. The legal papers intend to fight claims that the estate has a $6,500 copper bathtub; $650,000 worth of aircraft soundproofing; a yoga studio; a wing for Markle’s mother Doria Ragland; and other over-the-top features alleged in the tabloids. It has none of those things, according to the documents cited in People.

As well, the documents take aim at the publisher’s decision to print excerpts from private correspondence Markle wrote to her father, Thomas. The papers claim the letters are purposefully edited to be both harmful and inaccurate.

“The omitted or suppressed parts of the letter amount to almost half of the actual contents,” says the court paper submitted by Schillings solicitors, cited in People. “The omitted parts demonstrate the claimant’s care for her father and others, as well as her concern about the UK tabloid media exploiting her father.”

The documents also take issue with the publisher’s coverage of Markle’s spring baby shower in New York City: They clarify that Markle did invite her mother to the shower, and did not include guests selected strictly for their celebrity status. It also notes the shower cost just a fraction of the $300,000 price tag alleged by the tabloids.

The publisher has said it intends to continue defending its position while fighting the case.