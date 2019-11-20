11 Celebrity Podcasts That Will Get You Through Your Next Road Trip

These celebrity podcasts will get you through your holiday travels.

The holidays are fast approaching, and among the many exciting things that brings — food! family! presents! — there’s usually some not-so-exciting travel too. Whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or automobile, holiday travel means long lines, bad traffic, and a serious need for some distracting entertainment. That’s where we come in: These celebrity podcasts are guaranteed to get you through your next road trip — without your annual meltdown on the freeway.

Podcasts are one of the greatest inventions of the last 10 years, but the major issue is figuring out which one to tune into. Every topic imaginable seems to have hundreds of podcasts to choose from, and a new celeb seems to launch a new podcast every week. It can definitely be overwhelming, so we narrowed down this list of celebrity podcasts to our faves — the ones that have us full-body laughing, or gasping at never-before-heard celeb secrets.

So, what should you tune into this holiday season? Read on for the best celeb podcasts to get you through your holiday travel.

Dax Shepard has a way of getting intimate stories out of everyone he talks to — and with guests like Emilia Clarke, Kate Hudson, Liz Plank, and Elizabeth Banks, we’re very eager to hear what they have to say. Tune in to Armchair Expert for key celebrity gossip with a side of heartwarming moments.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

To know Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness is to love him, so is it any surprise that we’re obsessed with his podcast too? Every week, Van Ness takes us on a new adventure exploring something he’s curious about — and honestly, just hearing his voice is enough to brighten our day.

Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin has been a guest on countless talk shows and podcasts. But now, he’s flipping the script and taking us inside the world he knows so well, interviewing notable celebs from every industry. Baldwin is committed to showing sides of these prominent figures you haven’t seen — and from Edward Norton to the founders of Ben & Jerry’s, he succeeds.

Under the Skin with Russell Brand

Russell Brand has made a name for himself as many things — but in recent years, he’s impressed us with his commitment to vulnerability and openness, no matter how outlandish that honesty seems at the time. Fittingly, his most recent podcast episode features The Power of Vulnerability‘s Brené Brown, and the conversation they have is genuinely touching.

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

Did that last podcast sound a little heavy for you, and you’re really just looking to laugh your ass off? Ok good: Anna Faris Is Unqualified is the pick for you. Faris chats with celebrities about romance, relationships, and more — then takes calls from listeners seeking advice on the same thing. Think of it as advice column meets stand-up comedy (and of course, Faris’s endless charm doesn’t hurt).

The Joe Rogan Experience

How does one describe Joe Rogan? Let’s start with how he describes himself: a stand up comic, mixed martial arts fanatic, and psychedelic adventurer, per his website. The truth is, Rogan is hard to pin down, as he dives into the psyche of entertainers, academics, and innovators alike (most famously, that Elon Musk interview in 2018). Rogan is a fascinating figure in his own right, and the variety of guests he has on his show promises something for everyone — if you’re not into one episode, just keep skipping to the next.

3 Girls, 1 Keith with Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer pairs up with pals Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, and Keith Robinson to discuss everything from toxic masculinity to pregnancy myths. Each episode features a celeb guest, but the style is conversational: per their official description, it’s “dinner with your besties—if your besties were morally bankrupt.”

Table Manners with Jessie Ware

Singer Jessie Ware hosts this podcast with her mother, chef Lennie Ware, on which they discuss the important things in life: food and family. With guests like Luke Evans and Antoni Porowski, Jessie and her mum offer the perfect kind of soothing chatter to make the drudge of your commute melt away.

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Conan O’Brien has pretty much made a career out of making fun of himself, and this podcast is no exception. The premise is O’Brien literally looking for a friend, claiming that he’s never formed a lasting bond with the many celebrities he’s interviewed on his show. So, with a star-studded guest list featuring celebs like Kristen Bell, Tina Fey, and Michelle Obama, O’Brien has each interviewee state at the top how they feel about being his friend (and then, you know, interviews them too).

Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham has a pretty freaking cool friend group — not that we’d expect anything less for the badass model and body positivity activist. Graham invites us into her circle as she chats with pals like Emily Ratajkowski, Serena Williams, and Gabrielle Union. Graham and her guests get real about how they got to where they are today, the challenges they’ve faced, and what exactly makes them a “pretty big deal.” You’ll want to hear these stars’ secrets to success — and surprisingly raw confessions about the side of fame we don’t see.

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush launched Work in Progress a few months back, and the rave reviews speak for themselves. Bush interviews inspirational figures about their life paths, their goals, and the work that they’ve accomplished so far. These episodes will leave you feeling motivated to take on the world — no matter where you’re starting from.

And there you have it! Next time you’re stuck behind the wheel and dreading the hours ahead, let one of these celebs take your worries away.