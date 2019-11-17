Things are getting more serious (and cuter) by the minute for one of Hollywood’s newest couples. In a rare PDA moment, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel shared a kissing photo on Instagram over the weekend. The occasion? According to Scott, he had enjoyed a “perfect” date night in Las Vegas with his “favorite person.” And, yeah, we’re officially smitten with how smitten they are.

Scott took to his Instagram account on Sunday afternoon to share a black and white snapshot of Deschanel kissing his cheek at the Neon Museum. “Simply a perfect date night,” he captioned the photo, adding of their evening out, “From the @timburton exhibit at @theneonmuseumlastvegas to @jerryseinfeld at @caesarspalace. Such a wonderful time.” Deschanel then shared the same snapshot, tagging Scott and captioning it, “Cutie.” Remarkably, it gets even more adorable from there. In the comments of Deschanel’s post, Scott wrote, “You’re my favorite person.”

This is Scott and Deschanel’s second trip to Vegas in a matter of mere weeks. At the end of October, he took Deschanel as his date to brother J.D. Scott’s Halloween-themed costume wedding to bride Annalee Belle. Photos from the festive nuptials shared by Scott and Deschanel show that they dressed up as Batman and Catwoman for the special occasion.

After first being linked in September, the cute new couple made their relationship Instagram official last month when they shared photos of a double date with Scott’s other brother, Drew Scott, and his wife Linda Phan. The four appeared terrified in pics from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Obviously, Deschanel feels comfortable around Scott and his inner circle — a fact confirmed by his new sister-in-law, Belle. Of Deschanel, she revealed to People, “She’s really, really kind and just down to earth and playful and silly, which are things that fit in great with our family.”