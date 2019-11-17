True friendship has a way of coming into sharp focus during tragedies. For “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” singer Craig Morgan, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s response to his son’s 2016 death told him everything he needed to know about the kind of people — and friends — they are. In a new interview with Taste of Country, Morgan opens up about the special gesture from Shelton and Stefani that helped him through one of his darkest days.

In 2016, Morgan and wife Karen Greer’s 19-year-old son Jerry tragically passed away after an accident on Kentucky Lake near the Morgan’s home in Tennessee. Jerry was being pulled behind a boat on an innertube when he went underwater. Despite having a lifejacket on, he heartbreakingly did not resurface.

It was in the unspeakably difficult days that followed when Shelton really showed up for his longtime friend, flying in unexpectedly for the funeral. “They were gonna walk through the front door with everyone else,” Morgan told Taste of Country of Shelton and Stefani. “They were so humble, they did not want or request anything above and beyond. They were willing to sit wherever, and that just says a lot about their character and their personality.”

Shelton and Morgan’s friendship has captivated the country in recent months. In August, Morgan — who is currently without a record label — independently released “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” which he wrote to help cope with losing Jerry. By early September, Shelton had taken to Twitter to call attention to the poignant single, saying, “I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on… Wow @cmorganmusic you blow me away brother. There’s nothing easy or fun about writing a song like this but sometimes it’s just something you gotta do.”

In the following weeks, Shelton continued to encourage his social media followers and famous friends to support Morgan’s song. Ultimately, the song reached No. 1 on the charts — and Morgan even performed it in Shelton’s company during a truly moving appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While the pain Morgan feels over the loss of his son is palpable, he obviously also feels blessed to have a friend like Shelton by his side through it all.