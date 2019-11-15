EntertainmentEntertainment News

Prince Harry Took Archie to Playgroup for the First Time & Made Cute Little Dad Jokes Too

by

It’s royal baby playtime! In our latest update on highly involved dad Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was seen with a special companion on her latest jaunt out with Archie. That’s right — Harry brought Archie to playgroup with Meghan for the first time and even cracked a dad joke about his famous red hair while he was there. Harry’s clearly loving being a parent, and we’re loving the look on him too.

So, how did we get this precious information? A source told People that Harry showed up with his family, adding that he “wasn’t the only dad there!” We found out just last week that Archie was attending this playgroup, which mom Meghan announced at the WellChild awards.

This source can also confirm that six-month-old Archie has been loving his playgroup, telling the magazine that, “Archie had a fantastic time.” Obviously, we’re starving for more details — and luckily, this source can provide those too. “He was crawling around,” adding, “and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies.” Archie! And two other red-haired babies! Would it kill these people to share a few photos?!

This source, the gift who keeps on giving, had one final zinger to unload. While watching Archie Harrison crawl around with his new friends, Harry had the greatest response. “Gingers stick together!” the Duke joked.

The news has been rich with Archie updates lately, from this new detail about his red-haired besties to last week’s revelation that Archie now has two baby teeth. And of course, yesterday’s photo, in which Archie looks like the perfect little potato that he is. (Side note: is it weird to think this much about a baby we’re not related to?)

The point is, keep the Archie news coming — and, the news that Harry is taking an active role in parenting. If there’s anything better than baby pics, it’s a fair division of labor in the home. Am I right, ladies?

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Emma Stone gets into character for

Emma Stone Shares Her Sweet Hack for Getting Into Character (She’s Been Doing It Since She Was 16)

Emma Stone Shares Her Sweet Hack for Getting Into Character (She’s Been Doing It Since She Was 16)

View article
Golden Globe Ambassador Launch Party, Press

Dylan and Paris Brosnan Are the First Brothers to Be Named Golden Globe Ambassadors

Dylan and Paris Brosnan Are the First Brothers to Be Named Golden Globe Ambassadors

View article
Alex Rodriguez always knew he wanted

Watch Alex Rodriguez Drool Over ‘Dream Date’ Jennifer Lopez

Watch Alex Rodriguez Drool Over ‘Dream Date’ Jennifer Lopez

View article
Meghan Markle invites Hillary Clinton to

Hillary Clinton Spent an Afternoon With Meghan Markle at the Royal Frogmore Estate

Hillary Clinton Spent an Afternoon With Meghan Markle at the Royal Frogmore Estate

View article
Christopher Reeve's 'Superman.'

Christopher Reeve’s Son Reflects on Dad’s Legacy 15 Years After His Death: ‘He Had an Impact on the World’

Christopher Reeve’s Son Reflects on Dad’s Legacy 15 Years After His Death: ‘He Had an Impact on the World’

View article
'The View' host Abby Huntsman announces

The View Host Abby Huntsman is Excited About Her Father Running for Governor

The View Host Abby Huntsman is Excited About Her Father Running for Governor

ad