Hillary Clinton may not be pursuing the presidency these days, but she still has plenty of supporters out there who remain loyal as ever. Among them? The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

According to The Daily Mail, the Duchess secretly invited the former First Lady to join her at the Frogmore Cottage to meet for the very first time. The pair’s meeting on Tuesday was kept largely under wraps, though Prince Harry and the royal baby were reported to have made an appearance at the Windsor residence as well.

A source told the Daily Mail that the two women shared a hug before spending the afternoon together. “Both women have a lot of admiration for each other, and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,” the source said. “They are mutual fangirls!”

Indeed, Clinton recently made headlines for defending the Duchess against the vicious, unfair attacks often leveled against her in the media. During an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live, Clinton told host Emma Barnett she feels the treatment of Meghan has been “heartbreaking and wrong.” She added,

“Oh my god, I just want to hug her! I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her. I want to tell her to hang in there, don’t let those bad guys get you down. Keep going, do what you think is right.” Clinton — who is no stranger to negative press and unfair criticism — also said she believes the Duchess “deserves a lot better.”

“She has made her own way in the world. Then she falls in love, and he falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story. You can just look at them and see that…You know, it’s not easy. And there are some techniques that can be learned along the way, some humor, some deflection, whatever, which I’m sure she will come to. But it is tough what she is going through. And I think she deserves a lot better.”

Meghan Markle, who six months ago gave birth to baby Archie, is currently taking a sabbatical from her royal duties to focus on her family and isn’t expected to make a public appearance until the new year. Additionally, she and husband Prince Harry will not be attending the annual Royal Christmas celebrations this year, instead opting to celebrate baby Archie’s first major holiday as a family of three. Undoubtedly, she’ll be the recipient of plenty of unfair criticism for that decision — but like her longtime idol Hillary Clinton, the Duchess is intent on forging her own path, her own way.