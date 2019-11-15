Baby baller alert! Gabrielle Union just dropped a sweet new video of Dwayne Wade playing basketball with baby Kaavia in the couple’s kitchen. And while the 1-year-old’s recently retired NBA player dad didn’t exactly take it easy on her, we think the toddler held her own. Sure, her dribbling skills need a little work, but Kaavia is already pulling down rebounds like an MVP.

Union took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share the sweet scene that unfolded in her kitchen earlier in the day. And, sidebar, can we just say how much we love Union’s chill level over this going down beside the breakfast table? In the video, Wade comes out of retirement long enough to dunk on their daughter a few times — although Kaavia doesn’t seem to mind her dad running the court on her. “Clearly @dwaynewade misses the game & @kaaviajames defense proves she’s ready for the NBA,” Union joked in the video’s caption, adding the hilarious hashtag “NoDefenseIsTheBestDefense” before writing, “Mornings with the Wades.”

Union got in on the action, too. In his Instagram Stories, Wade shared a video of Union dribbling as Kaavia tries to steal the ball. “D-up, d-up, d-up!” the proud husband and dad can be heard coaching.

And hey, baby Kaavia may not have been able to shut down Wade, but her potential caught the right eyes — the WNBA commented on Union’s video, dropping a heart-eye emoji. Plus, several fans pointed out that while Wade probably put more points on the scoreboard for actually getting the ball to the basket, baby Kaavia should be getting points for looking so gosh darn adorable. If that was the case, we’re pretty sure she’d be the one picking up the W.

If basketball doesn’t pan out for her, though, Kaavia might still wind up in the sports world. For Halloween, she and Union rocked matching Bring It On cheerleading uniforms, with Union sharing videos of the mommy-daughter duo “practicing” their routine ahead of trick-or-treating.

Kaavia has plenty of time to figure out what she wants to pursue in life. In the meantime, we’re getting a kick out of watching Mom and Dad bond with the little girl through their passions.