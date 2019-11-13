When we heard Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were joining forces to perform 2020’s Super Bowl halftime show, we knew instantly that we were in for a killer performance. But if recent comments from Lopez are any indication, the show will serve a much larger purpose. It won’t just be about the flash, the crazy vocals, or the hips that don’t lie, according to Lopez.

The superstar got candid about her hopes for the performance during a recent conversation with Robert Pattinson for Variety’s Actors on Actors issue. “I am excited,” Lopez shares when asked about the Super Bowl engagement. “I’m putting it together now. Me and Shakira together. We’re both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami.”

It’s no secret that performing at one of the most quintessentially all-American events brings the chance to make a statement about the state of our nation (see: Lady Gaga’s politically-charged halftime show). Lopez takes this opportunity pretty seriously.

“I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary,” Lopez tells Variety.

Shakira spoke about the performance as well. Despite the fact that fellow stars like Rihanna and Pink turned down the opportunity, Shakira seems to believe this is a chance for the two superstars to make an important statement. “Well, you know, I think it’s the right thing to do for the Latino community because we’ve also been through so much in Trump’s America, with walls being built,” Shakira previously told The Guardian. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our culture, you know?”

“I think that’s going to be an amazing moment,” Lopez tells Variety. “That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together. That’s how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment.”