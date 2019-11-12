In heartbreaking news, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have suffered another miscarriage — their second this year, with this one occurring four months into the pregnancy. The mom-of-four shared the tragic development on Monday evening, posting an emotional video in which she admitted they are “devastated” and “not OK right now.” Still, a tearful Hilaria reassures fans in the clip that their family will get through this.

Earlier on Monday, Hilaria had admitted in her Instagram Stories that she was nervous about her scheduled anatomy scan. As parents know, this is both an exciting and nerve-racking appointment — it signals you’ve nearly reached the halfway point in your pregnancy, which is exciting, but the in-depth nature of the scan means there’s increased potential to find out if something is wrong. So, Hilaria’s trepidation was certainly understandable, especially given she suffered a miscarriage in April.

Tragically, the scan did not go as planned. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” Hilaria shared in a heart-wrenching video on Instagram. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this.”

As Hilaria went on to explain, she had taken the video so she could send it to Alec. In the clip, her daughter Carmen snuggles up to her and asks how long it will be until the family’s new baby arrives. “I don’t know,” an emotional Hilaria responds. “I’m gonna try really hard.” Carmen then gives her mom kisses, saying, “Mommy’s sad.”

Continued Hilaria in the caption of her Instagram post, “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask.”

Hilaria and Alec share four children together: Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael Thomas, 4, Leonardo Angel Charles, 3, and Romeo Alejandro David, 17 months. Our thoughts are with the entire family during this incredibly difficult time.