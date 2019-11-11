Every Veterans Day, we get a chance to reflect on those serving in the Armed Forces — and for many of us, those people are near and dear to our hearts. Chris Pratt honored his military brother Cully for Veterans Day on Instagram, and his words have an important message about how we think about those in the military.

Under a photo of his older brother, Cully Pratt, in uniform, the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote this: “This is my older brother Cully. #happyveteransday I always wanted to be exactly like him. We were the same size despite our three year difference in age so as a kid I would wear the same clothes he wore, literally the day after he wore them- picking them up off the floor in his room. 🤷🏼‍♂️ What can I say? He knew how to match and I liked the smell.”

We’re loving the image of little Chris scrabbling for his big brother’s clothes, and Pratt is quick to point out that there’s a reason why he’s sharing these anecdotes. “I say all this to point out that he’s a real person,” the actor writes. “And the more we can look at our veterans for who they are, actual people, with siblings and parents, with children and funny pasts- the more we can approach our relationships to them with compassion and understanding.”

According to People, Pratt’s brother Cully was an infantryman for eight years, then served as a Military Police Officer and Army Recruiter and Retention Officer. He left the Army in 2003.

Too often, people can get unfounded ideas about those who choose to join the military, and Pratt is here to set the record straight. “My brother didn’t join the army because he wanted to be Rambo,” Pratt quips. “He joined because it was an opportunity for a hard nosed kid who couldn’t afford college, somebody who wanted to get the hell out of his small town and probably wanted his own clothes.”

Pratt ends his note with a call to action for all his followers: “We have the greatest armed forces the world has ever seen. It’s made up of real people who joined for myriad reasons. Brave men and women who sacrifice a whole hell of a lot. Today is their day. So celebrate a veteran today.”

Wherever you are, we hope you’ll take his advice and celebrate the hard work and sacrifice of these incredible people.