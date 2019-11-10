Ahh, it all makes sense! Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s farm name is “Mischief,” and now we know why. Burton shared the story of the name on Sunday, revealing origins that are a little eerie, wildly interesting and, quite frankly, make it seem as though the piece of rural Rhinebeck, New York, real estate was destined for Burton and Morgan.

The pair often alludes to happenings around the farm on their social media feeds, and they even have a “Mischief Farm” website. When they got married on Oct. 5, guests hashtagged the special day with “MischiefForever,” suggesting it’s both a name and a personal mantra. But it wasn’t until this weekend that the inspiration for that name became clear. “So many years ago, when we first toured the farm, we stumbled upon a couple of pet headstones on the property,” Burton revealed on Instagram Sunday afternoon. “Hand carved. Both creatures named Mischief.”

In the photo accompanying the post, Burton sits in front of the farm’s alpaca enclosure wearing a beanie emblazoned with a hand-drawn logo — it features the storied pet headstones, the tree they sit beneath, a barn in the background and the name then given to the farm by Burton and Morgan: Mischief Farm. “Before we even moved in, I drew up this logo for @jeffreydenmorgan and put it on hats to give to our family that Christmas,” she shared.

Burton went on to explain of the camelids she is sitting in front of in the photo, “[Morgan] is for sure the animal whisperer, so I try my best to be a good apprentice. The alpaca and llama make it easy. These boys were our first farm babies. A little grayer now, but aren’t we all?”

If the story behind the farm’s name intrigues you, you’ll obviously need to head over to the website. There, they describe not only the alpacas but also the other main residents of the couple’s rural retreat. Remember that viral story last year about a male donkey and female emu who fell in love and were inseparable? Well, they now live at Mischief Farm. Their names are Jack and Diane.

According to the site, Burton and Morgan will soon be opening a Mischief Farm Mercantile — where, presumably, you’ll be able to buy merch with Burton’s hand-drawn logo. So, we’ll keep you posted about that. Until then, we’re looking forward to whatever other “mischief” these two may have in store.