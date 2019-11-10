Are you ready for more tossed salad and scrambled eggs yet? In a new (and promising) interview, Kelsey Grammer revealed the Frasier reboot’s potential release date — and it’ll be here before you know it. The actor, who played the title character, also hinted at some intriguing differences between the original ’90s series and the revival. Spoiler alert? It won’t exactly look the same. Here’s the scoop.

Grammer sat down for an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger this week, where Bensinger asked about the status of the reboot. As Grammer tells it, things are progressing nicely. “We’ve got it hatched. We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go,” he revealed, adding that they are changing up the iconic original locale. “We’ll see how people respond to it because it’s not going to be the same place, it’s not going to be Seattle. It’s not going to be the same Frasier — it’s going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that’ll be something people like watching. But I think it’ll be funny.”

So, when should fans expect this funny, relocated revival? “Airtime? Probably late summer next year, I would guess. It’s ready to go. We just gotta sort of staff it and find somebody that wants to give us money for it,” said Grammer.

In other words, use a pencil to make that note on your calendar, because there are still things to be worked out. “We’re sort of on standby a little bit,” Grammer admitted. “Working out a couple of possible network deals that we’re circling. Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So, there’s still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier’s world is I think definitely going to come.”

And when it does, fans should know that the heart of the show is much the same… with an updated twist. Of his title character, Grammer hinted, “It’s still his search for love, for one thing. I think that’ll always go on with Frasier. But a connection with his son.”