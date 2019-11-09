The small screen might be getting (another) royal boost soon. According to reports, Kate Middleton met with BBC this week, sparking speculation that the Duchess of Cambridge may be working on a television project. If the rumors are true, Kate wouldn’t be the first royal to have a series in the works — Prince Harry is working with Oprah on her AppleTV+ show centered on mental health.

Not surprisingly, there has been no word out of the royal family about Kate taking on any sort of televised project. However, two particular sources seem to suggest an announcement could be forthcoming. Richard Eden, a royal correspondent at the Daily Mail, revealed, “Kate held private talks with BBC director-general Tony Hall at Broadcasting House in London on Thursday.” Additionally, the Daily Mail reached out to Hall’s camp and got a response… sort of. “It wouldn’t be appropriate to discuss the content of the meeting,” Hall’s spokesperson said.

So, it would appear Kate did meet with BBC. And according to the U.K.’s Express, Kensington Palace responded to their request for comment by saying the meeting was related to her role as patron of the Royal Foundation. This has led fans to assume that, if Kate is working on a TV project with BBC, the project will be for charity.

In April, news broke that Harry would be collaborating with Oprah on their AppleTV+ series, which was a huge coup for the new streaming service (as it would have been for any network). In September, Harry released more details via his and wife Meghan Markle’s Sussex Royal Instagram account, noting that production had already begun.

“I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to a powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times,” Harry said, adding, “Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

It will be interesting to see if anything does come of the rumors that Kate has a series in the works and what it might focus on. But we’re certainly not mad at the thought we’ll be seeing two royals on our TV screens in 2020.