There are many things we appreciate about Kelly Ripa. How she tells a story in a way that always leaves us laughing. The fact that she just DGAF about what other people think about her. The playful bond she shares with Ryan Seacrest. The list goes on. But arguably one of the things we like the most about Ripa is her relationship with her husband of 23 years, Mark Consuelos.

The two met when Ripa was a regular on the soap opera All My Children, and Consuelos was auditioning for a role that required him to do a screentest alongside her. “I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff,” Consuelos told Huffington Post in 2014. “But I was very focused — I didn’t really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn’t really focused on that.” Of course, as we all know now, he got the part, he and Ripa hit it off and the rest, as they say, is history.

And here’s the thing: after more than two decades of marriage and three kids together, Ripa is still totally hot for her husband. Really, who can blame her? Consuelos is clearly a thirst trap, which Ripa graciously reminds fans every chance she gets by posting shirtless photos of her whole snack of a husband.

So, naturally, we rounded all of those up for your viewing pleasure. Peruse away but grab a tall glass of water first. These photos will have you feeling parched.

If Ripa isn’t getting a kickback for marketing Riverdale to the masses, she should be. This “nude episode” teaser is the best promo we’ve ever seen.

If this isn’t one of the most beautiful things we’ve ever seen! And the ocean is nice, too.

In this Riverdale-related post, Ripa wonders aloud if Hiram will ever wear clothes again. At which points fans everywhere simultaneously thought, We certainly hope not.

Seriously, where is this gym and how exclusive are the memberships? ‘Cause just looking at these guys, it seems clear whatever program they’re doing is working.

Ripa says hot daddy, we say zaddy… po-tay-to, po-tot-o. No matter how you say it, the meaning is the same: This dad-of-three is fire.

According to Ripa, she and Consuelos have left over a million sandy footprints on various beaches over the past 23 years. And we suspect he’s left nearly as many thirsty women in his wake.

His eyes may be hidden behind his aviators, but it’s clear the Riverdale actor is deep in thought here. Consuelos, if you’re wondering whether people will ever get tired of seeing you shirtless, the answer is no.

If you’re currently harboring irrational jealousy toward a towel, well, you’re surely not alone.

Ripa says everything is better in the Bahamas and, based solely on this picture, we’re inclined to agree with her.

According to Ripa’s caption, there’s no bad view in sight at this tropical resort. So, could someone find out if this particular view of Consuelos is part of the all-inclusive pricing? Report back, please.

We’ve heard of the creature from the black lagoon. Is this the creature from the blue lagoon? And, if it is, we’re ready for that movie.

Feel free to join us in Greeking, er, geeking out over this snapshot of Consuelos in a toga. Our Apollo-gies for the bad pun, but we’re having trouble processing thought at the moment.

We’re not sure what People magazine’s policy is about how many times someone can be crowned Sexiest Man Alive but, according to Ripa, Consuelos should win it year after year.

With parents like this, is it really any wonder that Ripa and Consuelos’ kids are gorgeous? Talk about good genes!

Ripa jokingly captioned this photo “#redlobster,” and suddenly we’ve got a strong hankering for seafood.

In posting this picture, Ripa wished everyone’s Valentine’s Day was as sweet as hers was. But, ya know, it wasn’t, Kel. It wasn’t.