We all know the effect Jennifer Aniston has on Instagram — after all, when she first made an account, she crashed the whole dang site. Now, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and more famous friends are reacting to Aniston’s no-makeup selfie on the ‘Gram, and it’s one of the most positive (and celeb-filled) comment sections we’ve ever seen. Where Aniston goes, good news follows, and we’re so glad she’s helping make Instagram a better place to scroll.

Aniston posted the selfie on Friday, in a two-part post. The first part is the now-famous selfie: Aniston sips from a Morning Show to-go coffee cup with headphones in, eyes wide. It’s a completely casual look, with wet hair and bare skin — but of course, the Friends star looks totally flawless.

And because she’s an altogether perfect person, Aniston even caps off the post with a pun: “Mugshot,” the 50-year-old writes, adding: “New episode of @themorningshow out TODAY.”

Aniston’s celeb friends were quick to rush in with the compliments. Reese Witherspoon, her Morning Show co-star, writes: “Oh yes she did!” Mindy Kaling (also on The Morning Show!) leaves two raised-hands emojis: “🙌🏾🙌🏾.” (Laura Dern also left the same emoji.)

Selena Gomez — whose Instagram clout exceeds even Aniston’s — expressed her admiration, too: She commented “Queen!” within minutes of the post going up.

There’s more: Ali Wentworth left clapping emojis, Jenna Dewan wrote in “can’t wait,” and Rita Wilson wrote: “It’s always good when your mug and eyes match.” (Because yes, even that royal blue mug can’t compete with Aniston’s sparkling blue eyes.)

All in all, Aniston seems to have just as many friends offscreen as she does on, and we’re seriously loving this show of sisterly support. If you’re ever looking for a feel-good corner of Instagram, it seems like Aniston’s profile is the place to go.