Hey there, Upper East Siders — guess who’s back? That’s right; Kristen Bell will play the Gossip Girl reboot’s narrator, much as she brought the acerbic character to the small screen (or behind it, anyway) in the original CW series. Bell will reprise her role as the omniscient persona who used her tell-all blog to lord over Serena, Dan, Blair, Nate, Chuck and the other alums of Constance Billard School for Girls and St. Jude’s School for Boys.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bell spent months negotiating her comeback but has finally closed a deal with HBO Max for its forthcoming update. In a statement released Thursday, series creators/producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage insisted, “Kristen Bell has always been and always will be the voice of Gossip Girl.” While the average outsider may not have considered it a big deal if someone other than Bell had been tapped to voice the new adaptation, it makes all the difference to fans.

Bell’s narrator is synonymous with Gossip Girl. She voiced all six seasons of the original run, even making a fun cameo in the series finale. It will be interesting, of course, to see how Bell’s narrator will re-enter the picture now that eight years have passed since the scathing blog/social experiment she started went dark.

What else do we know about HBO Max’s version so far? The series got a 10-episode order to start. Per TVLine, it will “introduce a fresh crop of gorgeous Manhattan private-schoolers to Gossip Girl’s all-seeing eye.” But times are different since Blair and Serena ruled Manhattan, which the new iteration plans to address by exploring “just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

So, it’s more of a continuation than a remake. To us, that leaves the door open for more of the circa-2000s series stars to join Bell on the update. We already know Chace Crawford (aka dreamy Nate Archibald) is game to get involved. Since HBO Max won’t launch until May 2020, there’s plenty of time for the other OGs to be recruited.

Until then, XOXO.