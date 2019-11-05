EntertainmentEntertainment News

Kate Beckinsale & Len Wiseman Have Finally Finalized Their Divorce, 4 Years Post-Split

Some things just take a little more time to work through. Case in point? Nearly four years after they announced their split, Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman have finalized their divorce. Although the actress and her director ex-husband decided to go their separate ways back in 2015, the former pair wasn’t apparently too interested in making things official — until now.

Beckinsale and Wiseman met on the set of Underworld in 2003 and tied the knot the following year. But headlines began hinting at trouble in the marriage in 2015 when Wiseman was spotted out and about with model CJ Franco. That same year, Beckinsale and Wiseman announced their split but didn’t move forward with divorce proceedings until 2016, when he filed, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, both waived any right to spousal support.

According to TMZ, who first reported the update on their divorce being finalized, the former couple had no prenup. A source told the outlet that Beckinsale, who was being represented by high-profile celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, had requested in divorce docs to keep her jewelry and personal effects. She also stipulated that she would like to keep all of her earnings accrued after the separation.

Two ice cubes, please 💙

Recently, Beckinsale was linked to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson in what proved to be a highly publicized but short-lived fling.

While Beckinsale doesn’t currently appear to be in a relationship (or at least not one that’s been discovered yet), she has extended a standing offer of marriage to one man in particular. During a round of Buzzfeed’s Two Truths and a Lie last week, The Good Liar‘s Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren squared off. Among the revelations? Kate Beckinsale once popped the question to McKellen. So, on Sunday, Beckinsale made it clear she’s still game if he ever is. Sharing a screenshot of the Buzzfeed article with McKellen’s admission, she captioned the photo, “Offer still stands @ianmckellen,” adding heart-eye emojis for good measure.

While McKellen publicly came out as gay in 1988, we still wholeheartedly ‘ship these two. Can platonic marriage be a thing yet?

