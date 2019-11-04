Miranda Lambert Is Scared of the Subway in Her New Hubby’s Hometown of NYC

Miranda Lambert is not just a country singer — but very much also a country girl at heart. And that means that her new life as the wife of a New York City police officer is presenting her with some challenges. After marrying Brendan McLoughlin earlier this year, the newlyweds have been living a life across states, sharing time between her Nashville farm and his home in NYC. She’s getting into his way of life — but it hasn’t been seamless. “I don’t know how to navigate [the subway],” Lambert admitted in an interview with New York’s Country 94.7 on Monday.

Why? Well, it’s not so much for the reasons you might be thinking — say, sanitary concerns or the subway system’s famously bold rodents. No, she’s scared, she told the station, of missing her stop: “I know I won’t pay attention — I’m ADD — so I’ll be daydreaming and miss my place to get out.”

So what does her city boy husband make of his new bride’s reservations? Well, Lambert said her hubby that McLoughlin is trying to help her conquer her fear by just trying to “chill out about it.”

The city-country pair met last November outside of Good Morning America while she was there to promote new music with the Pistol Annies. Within three months, the couple wed, which she announced on social media after the fact: On January 26, she and McLoughlin had gotten hitched on a farm outside of Nashville.

As to why she felt secretive and protective about the whirlwind relationship, she told People, “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up.”