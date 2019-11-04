If you love podcasts, listen up! Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson just announced their podcast, the first episode of which will drop tomorrow. The super-close sister-brother duo shared a teaser clip of the collaboration on Instagram Sunday and, TBH, it looks like it is going to be non-stop fun for these two as they interview fellow funny celebrities like Chelsea Handler and Zooey Deschanel. The podcast’s name? The oh-so-apropos Sibling Revelry.

The brother and sister took to social media at the close of the weekend to reveal their big news — making the announcement by dedicating super-sweet messages to each other. “Dear @theoliverhudson, Today marks the day we announce our podcast show which I hope and dream will also lead to more fun adventures for us. I just want to say that these months have been some of the most special moments of my career (with the exception of every movie I’ve ever done). I have a good feeling about our little idea and I feel that people will really have fun listening and find it relatable,” Hudson wrote.

She continued, “My big hope is that we can inspire people to understand their differences with their siblings and family and always move towards more closeness and connection because that’s what we need more of in this world. Can’t wait to keep learning and laughing with you.”

Hilariously, Kate also added a bit of a caveat. “I love you because you’re my brother, of course, but I also love you because you’re just one hell of a guy. It is important, however, to let it be publicly known that I am not responsible for you, the things you say, the way you see the world and your uncontrolled volatile flatulence and the casting up of wind from your stomach to your mouth,” she playfully wrote.

Oliver’s post to Kate started off sentimental, too. “Dear @katehudson my only sister, my inspiration, my blood… These past few months recording this podcast with you has transcended every one of my expectations. I knew we’d have fun and laugh and give each other shit but I didn’t realize how important this would be for OUR relationship,” he said.

“Being able to talk about the past and how we grew up and what we meant to each other has given me a deeper understanding of US, as siblings, as best friends, as parents. Every time we sit down and get into it I learn something new! I love you so much and I am so excited to keep exploring, to keep adventuring, to keep digging into the good stuff!!” But then, for good measure, he added, “I just farted….”

Sibling Revelry will be available starting Monday, Nov. 4, on Apple Podcast and other podcast streaming services. Or, as Oliver puts it, whatever source you can find for listening to his “sweet ass baritone.”