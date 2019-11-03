EntertainmentEntertainment News

Zoë Kravitz Just Shared a Throwback Photo That Proves She's Basically Been Cool Since Birth

Well, it’s official. Zoë Kravitz just shared a throwback photo of herself as a tie-dye-shirt-wearing toddler, proving what we suspected all along — the Big Little Lies star has been cool pretty much since the day she was born. It just comes naturally for some people, and Kravitz’s adorable photographic blast-from-the-past confirms she’s one of those people.

On Sunday afternoon, Kravitz took to Instagram to post an old snapshot of herself as a toddler. “This is important,” she captioned the throwback of herself grinning big while wearing a tie-dye t-shirt and acid-wash denim mini-skirt. Or, in other words, an outfit she would probably rock today, too. Kravitz’s dad, rocker Lenny Kravitz (and undeniable contributor of some of those inherently cool genes) sweetly commented, “Yep, that’s how it went!” A couple of Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars also weighed in on the adorable throwback moment. “Oh my!! Very important and CUTE,” gushed Reese Witherspoon. Joked Laura Dern, “This is so cute it makes me mad.”

Kravitz had pinged fans radars earlier in the week when, on Wednesday, the first look at her forthcoming High Fidelity series for Hulu was released. As you may well remember, her mom, Lisa Bonet, starred in 2000 film adaptation of Nick Hornby’s book by the same name. Set to release in February 2020, the series will see Kravitz star as the lead character, record store owner Rob.

this is important.

And that’s not all Kravitz has in the works. Last month, news broke that Kravitz would be playing Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman — one of the most buzzed-about movies of 2019 so far. When the word came out, Kravitz’s stepdad, Jason Momoa, devoted an Instagram post to her. “Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN,” he gushed. “Unbelievable so freaking stoked. You’re going to have so much fun.”

C’mon, is it really fair for one family to have so much coolness?

