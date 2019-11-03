Need a little post-Halloween treat? Try watching a “wine-drunk” John Legend sing “All of Me” — to, well, all of himself. In a hilarious video shared by Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen (she is a fount of many blessings), the EGOT winner delivered a spirited rendition of his hit song when he surprised fans at Universal Studios’ Horror Nights by taking the stage for an impromptu performance. Did we mention he was wearing a onesie… with his own face on it?

Leave it to Teigen to loud out her husband in the most LOL-inducing way by sharing a clip of his tipsy antics on Twitter, explaining, “John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night.” Legend then elaborated on Instagram. “We went to @unistudios last night to do Horror Nights before they shut it down. Costume theme was onesies. We bought a few new ones and raided the closet too and found the perfect one for me to wear. Someone made Chrissy a onesie with my face on it and of course I had to wear it. Then I found a reluctant DJ with a mic and serenaded myself,” Legend said, adding, “It was a night.”

And, judging by Teigen’s face as Legend belted out “All of me loves all of me,” it truly was a night the couple will remember.

John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night pic.twitter.com/BktCPxvrLK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2019

Teigen gave even more comical context to the moment with a follow-up tweet. “The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND,” Teigen revealed.

the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2019

The night before, Teigen shared a decidedly different kind of video, but one with an equally fun outcome — her Halloween makeup being applied. Thanks to a team of makeup artists, she transformed into Maleficent. The rest of the family got in on the theme too, with Legend going as the king, their daughter Luna going as a “sleeping beauty fairy,” and their son Miles going as an owl from the film. Well, sort of. “Miles is the owl from Sleeping Beauty but he refused to wear the owl head,” Legend shared in the caption for a group Halloween photo.

Sounds like this family had a holiday filled with surprises.