Things are getting serious! HGTV’s Jonathan Scott just gushed about Zooey Deschanel in an Instagram Story, marking one of the new couple’s most public displays of affection to date. It’s been around six weeks since the pair was first spotted together, and it would appear they are starting to feel more comfortable sharing the way they feel about each other with the rest of the world. Spoiler alert? Jonathan’s message to Deschanel is super sweet.

ICYMI, Jonathan’s older brother J.D. Scott tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Annalee Belle on Halloween in a vintage movie-theatre-themed wedding. In the fun spirit of the evening, guests also came dressed in movie-themed attire, with Jonathan and Deschanel settling on Batman and Catwoman, respectively. So, on Friday, Deschanel took to social media to congratulate the bride and groom, writing, “It’s the first time I’ve ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman. Only for the nuptials of @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle could I be so inspired!”

Jonathan shared a group photo from the wedding in his feed, but it was in an Instagram Story that he got sentimental. Sharing a string of photo booth snapshots he and Deschanel took, he gave his girlfriend a special shout-out. “When somebody makes you laugh everyday as hard as this,” he wrote, “ya hold onto them.”

Say it with us: Awww! These two are shaping up to be one of our favorite new couples of 2019. Deschanel clearly agreed with Jonathan’s sentiment, as she shared his post in her Stories, too.

Since the couple just became Instagram official on Oct. 20, something tells us this may just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to “aww”-inspiring photos and updates. While the initial revelation of their relationship was somewhat subtle — likely out of respect for her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik and their recent split — it’s nice to now see Jonathan and Deschanel embracing what they have, for however long they have it.