Sistahs, rejoice — it’s looking like the original Hocus Pocus cast will reprise their roles in the recently announced Disney+ sequel. Fans have anxiously awaited confirmation that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy would return as the Sanderson sisters, and Parker just gave fans a lot to be excited about on that front. Poor Thackery Binx had to wait 300 years for a virgin to light the candle but, thankfully, it looks as though it will take far less time to get the OG witches of the 1993 cult classic back on screen.

Just before Halloween last month, the news broke that Disney+ had a Hocus Pocus sequel in the works with a mission to sign Midler (Winifred, aka “Winnie”), Parker (Sarah), and Najimy (Mary). And it didn’t take long for the OG witches to weigh in. At Midler’s annual Hulaween gala in New York City on Thursday night, Midler told Entertainment Weekly, “Oh my goodness me. Oh, I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse. We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is, of course, one of my favorite characters… I can’t wait to read the script. We’re gonna see what happens.”

But fans really started to feel the magic when Parker shared a Hocus Pocus throwback of the Sanderson sisters on Oct. 31, captioning it, “Halloween 2019. One for the books.” When a commenter asked about the sequel, she promisingly replied, “We have all said yes. Now we wait.”

It sounds as though all three women are on board, and now it’s just a matter of negotiating salaries, contracts, scheduling, etc. Admittedly, this is where the third Sanderson sister, Mary — er, Najimy — has a few reservations. “Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we’re into, so I don’t know if they’re gonna offer us [roles]. I don’t know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time,” Najimy said.

Before you start bidding goodbye to this cruel world in dramatic Winnie fashion over Najimy’s remarks, though, rein in the histrionics because there’s more. “I’m happy that it’s happening because the fans are really rabid and they really want it,” she added. “[And] if we’re not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that’d be really fun.”

See? It’s not really a “damn, damn, damn, double damn!” situation. It’s more like this magical brew of a movie just needs a little more time to bubble. Since all three women have “said yes” to being involved, all signs point to the OG witches reprising their roles for the sequel.